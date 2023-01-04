ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skiers, snowboarders hit Mountain High slopes as snow falls in SoCal

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Skiers, snowboarders hit Mountain High slopes with more snow expected 01:51

While many Southern Californians prep for a massive weather event heading through the area, expected to bring days of precipitation, snow resorts were flooded with skiers and snowboarders taking advantage of the fresh powder.

Hundreds of people headed to the mountains, many of which were even there without hitting the slopes

"We're just here to have fun, play in the snow," Burbank resident Andre Palesch said. "It's winter break, so it makes sense. You've got to make the best out of it."

Lifts were packed with snow sport enthusiasts, making the most of the blue skies sitting over Mountain High before the massive storm hits as soon as Tuesday evening.

"It's quite nice, got a lot of snow," said Los Angeles resident Jeff Balis, who hit the slopes with his daughter before settling down to make an "ice volcano."

Busy shopkeepers made the most of the large crowds, hoping for more snow in coming days.

"It will be huge," said Mike Koester of Mountain High Riders. "I mean, we want to get both resorts open. Right now it's just west resort, but if we can get enough snow to get east open that would be great."

Mountain High sold out on both Monday and Tuesday, as well as Yeti's Snow Play, which was flooded with families having snowball fights and sledding down the icy slopes — free of skiers and snowboarders.

Officials expect more of the same with the coming storm, and recommend anyone heading up to their area to buy tickets online to avoid a sellout in person.

Related
CNN

European ski resorts close because there's no snow

Higher temperatures and heavy rain have stripped many European ski resorts of snow, prompting half of France's 7,500 ski slopes to close and raising concerns over long-term prospects for the continent's winter sports season.
TheDailyBeast

Elite Ski Resort Skewered for Using Helicopter to Dump Snow Amid Warm Winter

The elite Swiss ski resort Gstaad has been called hypocritical after the so-called sustainable resort called on a helicopter to shoot snow onto its slopes with cannons amid a warm winter in Central Europe. Making matters worse, Gstaad announced the plot was a complete failure, and the resort is now attempting new techniques to remain open amid daily temperatures in the 60s. “This emergency measure was ecologically insensitive,” Destination Gstaat, the valley’s tourist office, conceded in a statement to The Telegraph. Gstaad supposedly prides itself on sustainability, with solar paneling on resort restaurants, central heating fueled by wood from nearby forests, and clothes washed locally using hydropower. If snow cannot be returned to the slopes sustainably, the resort says it will have to close—just as many others throughout the Alps have been forced to in the past month.
People

Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree

Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
PARK CITY, UT
Southern California Weather Force

Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Warning effective now, starting the end of this weekend and going through this week, and into the following weekend as multiple storm systems will be expected to return, stronger than the current pattern we are temporarily leaving after today. This is an upgrade from the Long-Range Weather Advisory issued for this same period back on January 2nd so let me take you into my time machine and read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBCMontana

Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
MONTANA STATE
Laramie Live

Avalanche Risk Ahead For Wyoming

Wyoming and the other Western states have had a lot of snow, so far, this winter. The mountain snowpack is high. There is a protentional to catch up and fill up our reservoirs from Wyoming to California. But with the good always comes a little bad. In this case, a...
WYOMING STATE
France 24

French winter sport events cancelled due to lack of snow in Alps and Pyrenees

Several winter sport events in France have been cancelled, postponed or moved because abnormally warm temperatures have stripped mountain slopes of their snow covering, organisers have said. Milder weather and rain since mid-December have melted the little snow already on France's ski slopes, forcing many resorts to close in regions...
CBS LA

Rain soaks Inland Empire; minor damage caused by flooding

What was expected to be one of the biggest storms to hit the state of California in the last five years proved to be a little less impactful than meteorologists believed on Thursday. Still, heavy rains doused the Southland, leaving minor damage in the form of flooding, landslides and downed trees in its wake. The Inland Empire was not spared by that precipitation, as several roads were overrun by rushing water and debris flow throughout the day. A gushing Lytle Creek could be seen sweeping through San Bernardino County and Potato Canyon in Oak Glen. As usual, emergency crews kept a close eye on wildfire burn scars in the area, where mudslides and substantial debris flows were more likely. "It gets pretty hectic," said Yucaipa resident Craig Hillyer. "I was expecting more rain than what we got. I was ready for it."State Route 18 leading up to Big Bear was closed for part of the day when large boulders fell from the mountainside onto the road below. However, residents escaped evacuation orders and even warnings as the storm swiftly passed through the Southland. Additionally, emergency crews reported that there were no significant mudflow or debris flow events in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Cold weather alert issued for parts of LA County over weekend

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have issued a cold weather alert for portions of the county as uncharacteristically low temperatures descend on the Southland. According to a press release, wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees over the weekend. "Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather," said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis. "Extra precautions should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside."Affected areas include:Santa Clarita Valley (Saturday, Jan. 7);Lancaster (Saturday, Jan. 7 through Sun. Jan. 8; Tuesday Jan....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Duarte Fish Fire burn scar area to remain on yellow alert through tomorrow

The Duarte Fish Fire burn scar area prepped for potential flooding and debris flow, and so far this late morning, officials report there have been no significant weather related events.To prepare for the potential mudflows and flooding, the county increased the number of first responders on standby and put up K-rails to prevent debris flow into homes. Officials say the area is to remain on yellow alert through 6 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6.Residents from Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road are directed to follow the below protocol:Rain-related parking restrictions are in effect on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge Road and Fish Canyon Road; as well as Deerlane Road between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank AvenueTrash bins may be placed out on the street after 6 a.m. on Friday, January 6.
DUARTE, CA
newsy.com

California's Heavy Rain Is Pushing Snowpack Out Of Historic Lows

Good news for the West came from the California mountains Tuesday: There's been more water in the snow than researchers have seen in years. "At this point we have over half of an average year's snowpack with roughly three more months to build upon it," said Sean de Guzman, manager of snow surveys and water supply forecasting with the California Department of Water Resources. "Our snowpack is actually off to one of its best starts in the past 40 years."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Rain, high surf batter coastal communities; flooding avoided thus far

The coast was among the many regions battered by rain when both an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone hit California overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. As the storm moves out of the area, flooding concerns remain high however with high surf expected come Friday. Some light flooding occurred in beach parking lots, though precautions taken by residents seemed to have curbed major impact thus far. City officials implemented their annual sand berm on the beach in hopes of protecting homes and businesses along the shore. Life guards, volunteers and city workers were busy overnight filling sandbags and building additional berms in problem areas, taking...
SEAL BEACH, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

