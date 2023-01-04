Skiers, snowboarders hit Mountain High slopes as snow falls in SoCal

Skiers, snowboarders hit Mountain High slopes with more snow expected 01:51

While many Southern Californians prep for a massive weather event heading through the area, expected to bring days of precipitation, snow resorts were flooded with skiers and snowboarders taking advantage of the fresh powder.

Hundreds of people headed to the mountains, many of which were even there without hitting the slopes

"We're just here to have fun, play in the snow," Burbank resident Andre Palesch said. "It's winter break, so it makes sense. You've got to make the best out of it."

Lifts were packed with snow sport enthusiasts, making the most of the blue skies sitting over Mountain High before the massive storm hits as soon as Tuesday evening.

"It's quite nice, got a lot of snow," said Los Angeles resident Jeff Balis, who hit the slopes with his daughter before settling down to make an "ice volcano."

Busy shopkeepers made the most of the large crowds, hoping for more snow in coming days.

"It will be huge," said Mike Koester of Mountain High Riders. "I mean, we want to get both resorts open. Right now it's just west resort, but if we can get enough snow to get east open that would be great."

Mountain High sold out on both Monday and Tuesday, as well as Yeti's Snow Play, which was flooded with families having snowball fights and sledding down the icy slopes — free of skiers and snowboarders.

Officials expect more of the same with the coming storm, and recommend anyone heading up to their area to buy tickets online to avoid a sellout in person.