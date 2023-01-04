ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Officials: 2 Florida men arrested for allegedly setting house fire with 21 people inside

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Two men in Lee County, Florida, have been arrested for allegedly setting a house fire with 21 people inside, officials say.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office in a news release said that on Sunday, deputies along with the Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District had responded to a reported arson on London Lane. When deputies arrived, they learned that prior to the fire one of the suspects, Ulysses Rivera, was inside the house with a machete allegedly threatening to kill people inside.

Ulysses allegedly began pouring gasoline through the house as the second suspect, Orlando Rivera, allegedly set the fuel on fire, according to LCSO.

Ulysses and Orlando then fled the house and allegedly locked the doors behind them, according to WFLA. People inside the house were forced to exit through the windows.

LCSO said that about 21 people were inside the house at the time of the fire. Four of them were injured.

Deputies located Ulysses and Orlando in the neighborhood. Both were arrested, according to WFLA.

“These two violent offenders put multiple people in danger and they deserve to start their New Year behind bars at the Marceno Motel,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno in the news release. “I am proud of my deputies’ quick response to help save the victims of this fire, and I wish them a speedy recovery from this horrible situation.”

Ulysses has been charged with aggravated assault, arson, and three counts of aggravated battery. According to WFLA, his bond was set at $1.3 million. Orlando has been charged with arson and three counts of aggravated battery. His bond was set at $1.25 million.

No further information has been released.

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

FBI, police raids Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Authorities investigated a home on Embers Parkway West in Cape Coral after it was raided early Thursday. Our crew on scene saw unmarked FBI units, along with the Cape Coral Police Department. Investigators were walking in and out of the home all morning long. NBC2...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store

Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC 2

Man extradited from Louisiana following arrest for murder in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana, by the United States Marshals Service in connection to a murder in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), Hector Perdomo, 24, was arrested for the murder that occurred on November 13, 2022, in the El Patron Mexican Restaurant and Bar parking lot.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man throws beer on 5-month-old baby during drunken outburst

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police are looking for a man who allegedly threw his beer on a five-month-old baby girl during a drunken rampage. “As he stormed out, he proceeded to throw an entire beer on my five-month-old baby who was in her stroller doing absolutely nothing wrong,” said “D,” the mother of the child, who requested to remain anonymous for concerns over her safety.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputy helps driver after baby skunk crawls up under car in North Naples

A community service deputy tried to help a driver with a baby skunk in his car’s undercarriage on Wednesday in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO Community Service Deputy Paige Long helped a man from Virginia who was stopped in traffic. He told Long that he was driving on Airport-Pulling Road near Vanderbilt Beach Road when he spotted the tiny skunk in front of him. He stopped in the middle of the road to avoid hitting the skunk, and it immediately ran into the engine pan under his BMW.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Active shooter situation at Waffle House prompts CCSO response, officials say

The sound of gunshots Sunday morning led deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office to an active shooter situation at a Waffle House restaurant. A call shortly before 5:15 a.m. alerted deputies to an incident at the Waffle House in the 3800 block of Tollhouse Drive in Naples, said Jordan Rice, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
NAPLES, FL
Boston, MA
