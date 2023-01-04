ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

YAHOO!

Odessa woman sentenced in assault

Jan. 6—An Odessa woman accused of attacking her boyfriend with a knife last September was placed on five-years deferred adjudication after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Ector County District Court Judge John Shrode sentenced Tiffany Diana Rios, 35, Tuesday. According to an Odessa Police Department...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman.  According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ODESSA, TX
YAHOO!

Odessan accused of punching pregnant girlfriend

Jan. 6—Odessa Police arrested a 39-year-old Odessa man after they watched a surveillance video showing him punching his pregnant girlfriend in the face three times. According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a fight call from the Comfort Inn on John Ben Shepherd around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and when they arrived both people allegedly involved in the fight denied there had been one.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.  According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested on warrant after child, 3, found wandering alone

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week following an investigation after a 3-year-old child was found wandering alone outside an apartment building in November. Martin Diarte, 24, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child.  According to court documents, on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to apartment building […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of threatening woman, her children with gun

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Eve on a warrant after he was accused of threatening a woman and her children with a firearm in mid-December. Dustin Mora Rodriguez, 25, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath, three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Endangering a Child, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO searching for assault suspect

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of aggravated assault. According to a Facebook post, on December 24, a suspect assaulted a victim in the 2200 block of S County Road West. The suspect was caught on video driving a black […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman stabbed on New Year’s Day, one arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is in custody after investigators said a woman was stabbed at a truck stop on New Year’s Day. Houston Mendieta, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, in the early morning hours of January 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
YAHOO!

Odessan accused in shooting confesses, cites revenge

Jan. 4—An Odessa man arrested last week on a murder charge told authorities the victim's juvenile sons tried to rob him the day prior and it was one of the son's cars that was supposed to be shot up. According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers went to...
ODESSA, TX
YAHOO!

Odessan arrested on suspicion of DWI

Jan. 4—A 45-year-old Odessa man with a history of DWI convictions was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Monday night, but not until he led the officer who was trying to pull him over to his house. According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer spotted Fernando...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspects force victim to use ATM at gunpoint, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect in an armed robbery.  According to OPD, the suspect pictured below is one of two involved. Investigators said at least one of the suspects pointed a gun at a victim in the 2700 block of JBS Parkway […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused in hit and run crash on New Year’s Day

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two vehicles in a parking lot before leaving the scene. Macario Hinojos, 29, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Local authorities give advice on the fight against Fentanyl

WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) -The Drug Enforcement Administration’s division in El Paso announced that they seized less than three million fentanyl doses in New Mexico and West Texas. The Midland Police Department and Ector County Sheriff’s office have concerns over this deadly drug, but say they hope to have...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit says ‘Mo’ Rogers was killed in retaliation

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An affidavit has revealed new information about the December 27th shooting that left 36-year-old Maurice ‘Mo’ Rogers dead.  According to that affidavit, on December 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Rogers’ home in the 1000 block of E 36th Street to check on Rogers after he failed to show up for […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom charged after 3-year-old found walking through neighborhood

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom was arrested earlier this week after investigators said her three-year-old was found walking through the neighborhood. Yanet Lopez, 37, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child.  According to court documents, on January 2, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 2700 block of N Muskingum after […]
ODESSA, TX

