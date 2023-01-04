Read full article on original website
Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop
LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
Motion denied for Lima man accused of kidnapping, assault
LIMA — A motion to interview the alleged victim of felonious assault and kidnapping about a prior similar incident was denied on Thursday. John Holland, 35, is accused of two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault against Regina Hibbard on Aug. 7, 2021. Kenneth Rexford, Holland’s attorney, said on Thursday that Hibbard accused his client of choking and assaulting her that day, but also in 2017 in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
Hoax calls allege juror no-shows, others will be arrested
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judges Terri Kohlrieser and Jeffrey Reed on Wednesday reported an apparent hoax that is making the rounds whereby residents are receiving telephone calls claiming they will be arrested for a variety of alleged offenses. Kohlrieser said several people have called the court...
New trial ordered in 2017 Lima murder
LIMA — The Third District Court of Appeals, in one of its final rulings of 2022, overturned the 2019 murder conviction of Clois Ray Adkins and returned the case to Allen County Common Pleas Court for a new trial. The appellate court’s ruling hinged primarily on a change in...
Suspect sought in Lima shooting death
LIMA — Police have identified a suspect in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Lima resident Kobe Bryant. The Lima Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Takal L. Austin, 18, of Lima, who has an active felony warrant for homicide in reference to the shooting.
Bellefontaine woman arrested for OVI at Kroger
A Bellefontaine woman was arrested for OVI Wednesday evening just after 6 o’clock in the Kroger parking lot. While en route, Bellefontaine Police were given the license plate and female’s name, Lesley Frost, 39. Dispatch told officers the caller who reported Frost left the scene after he threw...
Man who fled, tried to hit officer, is convicted
LIMA — A Dayton man who led Lima police on a high-speed chase through residential areas of the city in September was convicted by an Allen County jury Tuesday of two felonies, including a felonious assault charge based on his attempt to injure a police officer with his vehicle.
Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
NEW DETAILS: Man dies after being shot inside SUV in Springfield
Jan. 6—A Springfield man who was shot inside his vehicle Thursday night succumbed to his injuries, according to Springfield police. The gunshot victim was identified as Thomas Gill by the Springfield Police Division. Police were called at 9 p.m. Thursday to the area of Kenton and Burt streets on...
Longtime Springfield butcher shot to death: 'This hits home,' chief says
Jan. 7—A longtime Springfield business owner's shooting death Thursday night was the latest act of violence in a difficult start to the new year in Springfield. Thomas Gill, a butcher and owner of Gill's Quality Meat Market on Selma Road, died after he was shot in his SUV in the area of Kenton and Burt streets Thursday night as he was traveling south with a child passenger, according to police.
Man indicted on multiple charges in Sandusky Co. crash that killed one in September
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A man was indicted on multiple charges for a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County in September that killed a 20-year-old Vermilion man and injured others. James Baker Jr. was indicted in Sandusky County on Dec. 16 on six charges, listed below:. aggravated vehicular homicide. aggravated...
‘He’s dead,’ 911 calls from Springfield shootings show connection
SPRINGFIELD — Three 911 calls from the two Springfield shootings on Sunday, January 1, and Monday, January 2, depict the emotional turmoil that family members and witnesses experienced. On January 1, two 911 calls were made to Springfield Police Dispatch with reports of someone shooting into a home on...
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
Man shot inside vehicle in Springfield
Jan. 6—A man was shot Thursday night while he was inside a vehicle. Springfield police and medics were called at 9:05 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Kenton and Burt streets. The gunshot victim was hit in the upper body, possibly the neck, police...
‘There is blood everywhere,’ 911 caller details stabbing between 2 relatives
SPRINGFIELD — A woman who reported a stabbing on Sunset Avenue early Sunday morning detailed the events leading up to the altercation to Springfield Police Dispatch. News Center 7 previously reported that two men mutually stabbed each other after allegedly getting into an argument in the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m., a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson informed.
Lima Police Department seeks homicide suspect in connection to December shooting
The Lima Police Department has a suspect in the homicide of Kobe Bryant. Lima police released a photo of Takal L. Austin, 18 years old of Lima. A felony warrant for homicide has been issued for Austin. He is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Kobe Bryant on Thursday, December 29th. Bryant was found deceased in the yard at 643 East Fourth Street around 10 p.m. Lima Police Detective Sergeant Garlock says the investigation is progressing.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE: 10:40 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Thursday morning. Crews were called to respond to a crash in the 5900 block of West SR-55 shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to Lt. Chris Bobb with the Miami County...
