Longtime Springfield butcher shot to death: 'This hits home,' chief says
Jan. 7—A longtime Springfield business owner's shooting death Thursday night was the latest act of violence in a difficult start to the new year in Springfield. Thomas Gill, a butcher and owner of Gill's Quality Meat Market on Selma Road, died after he was shot in his SUV in the area of Kenton and Burt streets Thursday night as he was traveling south with a child passenger, according to police.
NEW DETAILS: Man dies after being shot inside SUV in Springfield
Jan. 6—A Springfield man who was shot inside his vehicle Thursday night succumbed to his injuries, according to Springfield police. The gunshot victim was identified as Thomas Gill by the Springfield Police Division. Police were called at 9 p.m. Thursday to the area of Kenton and Burt streets on...
