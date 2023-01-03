There are plenty of places to see on a Bryce Canyon tour, but if you want to start with the essentials, we recommend taking the Amphitheater drive first. This is by far the most iconic section of the park and includes a handful of spots that you definitely shouldn’t miss. The Amphitheater itself is a large bowl-shaped structure carved out of the rock by thousands of years of rainfall and melting snow. This area is most famous for its collection of “hoodoos,” large rock spires that rise out of the center of the bowl. The Bryce Amphitheater features the largest collection of hoodoos in the entire world, offering a sight that can’t be replicated at any other park on Earth.

