Arizona State

Outsider.com

WATCH: Knucklehead Tourist Attempts to Feed Bull Elk Near Grand Canyon National Park

Many of the animals that occupy our national parks have somewhat become accustomed to the sights and sounds of humans. Still, their general indifference toward us is not an invitation for visitors to try and approach them. And it’s certainly not a signal for brazen tourists to try and feed massive animals like bull elk. Nevertheless, at Grand Canyon National Park, a knucklehead tourist was caught doing just that. Video footage shows them hand-plucking a clump of vegetation off of a nearby bush and offering it to a huge bull elk—all while wearing flip-flops no less.
dirtinmyshoes.com

Is the Grand Canyon Open Year-Round? Weather, Hours, and Closures

The Grand Canyon is one of the most beautiful natural sights in the world, but the weather changes drastically depending on when you visit and where you go! You may be wondering if the Grand Canyon is open year-round, what the weather will be like, or what will be open while you’re there.
Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
BET

Trial Begins For Woman Who Was Beheaded At Utah's Arches National Park

The trial has officially begun in the wrongful death lawsuit of Esther Nakajjigo. In June 2020, the 25-year-old was tragically killed when her husband, Ludovic Michaud, drove them through Utah's Arches National Park. A metal gate in the park whipped around in windy weather, ripping through the passenger door and...
UTAH STATE
NBCMontana

Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location

It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
IDAHO STATE
dirtinmyshoes.com

Where Should I Stay While Visiting the Grand Canyon?

Grand Canyon National Park has everything — epic hiking trails, gorgeous views, and big adventures! Let’s discuss the best places to stay while visiting the Grand Canyon. Where should you stay while visiting the Grand Canyon? If you want to be close to the best hikes and viewpoints in the park, try to stay in the Grand Canyon Village area. If you’re looking for something outside of the park, the town of Tusayan is a great option.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

See Inside The ONLY Train That Goes To The Grand Canyon

Did you know you can take a train to the Grand Canyon? In this video Mike Downie, better known as YouTuber DownieLive, continues his journey across the continent. He travels from the southernmost to the northernmost train station in America. But his bucket-list trip on the Grand Canyon Railway doesn’t end quite the way he expects.
ARIZONA STATE
Kathryn Lee

Four must-visit U.S. National Parks

Are you planning a road trip and looking for the best U.S. National Parks to visit?. Whether you’re looking for breathtaking views or lush trails, we’ve rounded up the top four most visited national parks in the United States. So grab your hiking boots and let’s get started!
actiontourguide.com

What Should I Not Miss in Bryce Canyon?

There are plenty of places to see on a Bryce Canyon tour, but if you want to start with the essentials, we recommend taking the Amphitheater drive first. This is by far the most iconic section of the park and includes a handful of spots that you definitely shouldn’t miss. The Amphitheater itself is a large bowl-shaped structure carved out of the rock by thousands of years of rainfall and melting snow. This area is most famous for its collection of “hoodoos,” large rock spires that rise out of the center of the bowl. The Bryce Amphitheater features the largest collection of hoodoos in the entire world, offering a sight that can’t be replicated at any other park on Earth.

