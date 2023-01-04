Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Man sentenced for killing 3, injuring 2 in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez, 27, was sentenced after being found guilty in October of three counts of first-degree murder and two...
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims' home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims' home a dozen times since June. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Prosecutors: 11 charged in illegal sports betting operation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors said Friday that 11 people across the country have been charged with tax evasion and other crimes in connection to an online sports betting organization. Prosecutors said the defendants operated the Red44 sports betting organization, which they said utilized an offshore server located...
Georgia lawmakers eye abortion, other social fights for 2023
ATLANTA (AP) — Abortion, sex education and transgender care for youth had mixed success on the Georgia Legislature's agenda last year, and while lawmakers are getting another chance to tackle those issues in the session that starts Monday, it's unclear how far they'll go. Republican leaders haven't signaled a...
Former Nevada prisons chief returning under Gov. Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Nevada state prisons chief who left the position in 2019 is returning to the post under newly inaugurated Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. James Dzurenda headed the state Department of Corrections for three years under then-Gov. Brian Sandoval, also a Republican. He resigned in July 2019 under Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat.
AG creates council to advise on missing indigenous people
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Attorney General Mark Vargo has created a council to advise him on missing and murdered indigenous people. The Rapid City Journal reported Wednesday that a disproportionate percentage of missing people in South Dakota are indigenous. They make up only 9% of the state’s population but 60% of people listed on the state’s missing person’s clearinghouse.
Former Delaware state trooper sentenced in theft scheme
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware state trooper who pleaded guilty in connection with a series of thefts from a package reshipping company has been sentenced to six months in federal prison. Jamal J. Merrell was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in September to a misdemeanor count of...
'Gut-wrenching': Rising star state lawmaker killed in crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative, considered a rising political star, was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his vehicle early Thursday morning as he returned home from the governor's inauguration ball, state police said. The other driver also died. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat...
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Hobbs calls on elected officials to end conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. She also called on elected officials to reject conspiracy theories that...
Mississippi lieutenant governor launches bid for 2nd term
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann filed Thursday to seek reelection, launching his bid for a second term as the state's second-highest ranking official. Touting a state budget surplus of over $1 billion, a reduced number of state government employees and a smaller state debt, Hosemann...
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Frankort State Journal. December 30, 2022. Editorial: Ky. joins coalition to crack down on text message scams. We all get them — annoying unwanted text messages from fraudulent numbers. Hoping to remedy the issue, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced recently that he has joined a bipartisan coalition, which includes all of his state counterparts, urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to crack down on these messages.
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Intelligencer. January 2, 2023. Even with warmer temperatures at hand, it was just a little more than a week ago that customers in both West Virginia and Ohio were asked to conserve electricity, as a bone-chilling temperature plunge was putting a strain on our power grid. PJM Interconnection, First Energy and Appalachian Power asked customers to do what they could through Christmas morning.
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Valdosta Daily Times. January 3, 2023. Editorial: Know what you can and cannot do while driving in Georgia. Georgia has some of the most strict distracted driving laws in the nation. Yet people are still dying on Georgia roadways. In fact, Georgia has some of the most dangerous roadways in...
Oregon's voter turnout led nation in 2022 election
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November’s elections. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling, who...
Estimates show Alaska adds small number to population
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska's population grew by roughly 450 people between July 2021 and July 2022, estimates released by the state labor department Thursday show. The population was an estimated 736,105 in July 2021 and 736,556 a year later, according the the department. Most boroughs or census areas...
Law firms, lobbyists, business pay for Mills' inauguration
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. January 3, 2023. Editorial: SC inter-agency cooperation should be the rule, not the exception. We wish cooperation and coordination among the various S.C. state agencies and other public institutions weren’t so rare, so it’s important to call attention to an instance when it happens, particularly when the instance involves something as important as reducing lives lost in South Carolina’s addiction crisis.
W.Va. leadership discusses taxes, education ahead of session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public education, health insurance for government employees and restructuring the ailing Department of Health and Human Resources will be key priorities for West Virginia lawmakers during the new legislative session beginning next week. Also, tax cuts, if Republican leaders can agree on a plan for...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. January 5, 2023. Editorial: A pledge to stay the course in Hartford. There was more than a little basking at the Capitol on Wednesday. And not without reason. Gov. Ned Lamont won a convincing reelection victory in November, bucking what could have been a tough year for Democrats with his party’s biggest gubernatorial win in decades. The General Assembly remained firmly in Democratic hands, with the message from voters that the state generally approves of the way things have been going in state government.
