Military increases parental leave for service members
WASHINGTON D.C. — A major change at the Department of Defense could help keep more service members in the military. DOD just announced it is increasing parental leave to twelve weeks starting this week. That goes for service members who give birth and the service member parents who support...
A quarter of US service members have been food insecure, new report finds
(CNN) -- Just over a quarter of US service members have experienced food insecurity in recent years, according to a new report from the RAND Corporation. The report, released this week, said that 25.8% of Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel were food insecure. More than half of that percentage -- 15.4% -- were active duty troops.
Strengthening a community: Vance AFB supports its service members in all facets
Vance Air Force Base and the Enid community have a symbiotic relationship. Civilian members of the Enid community work at Vance, while service members live in the community alongside civilians. With Vance training new classes of pilots on a rapidly regular basis, there are continuously new service members making their way to Enid.
It’s official: Military spouses to get employment relief after moving
President Joe Biden signed a provision into law late Thursday that will make it easier across the board for military spouses to transfer professional licenses when making a military move. This is the first time a federal law requires states to provide reciprocity in accepting valid occupational licenses from previous...
Jersey farmers ask government for more financial aid
Farmers are asking the government to help the industry recover from a "tough" summer. Farmer Phil Le Maistre said the dry summer of 2022 and the war in Ukraine had affected farmer's produce and running costs. Deputy Kirsten Moore said he would continue to support farmers through the government's ongoing...
‘Freedom isn’t free:’ WWII veteran turns 101, looks back on his service
Mixing in laughs with deep insight, World War II veteran Russell Phipps looked back on his time as a sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps after touring the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, Massachusetts. Phipps’ trip to the museum Thursday, full of tanks, armored vehicles, planes and other artifacts...
Tory MP claims nurses using food banks have ‘something wrong with their own finances’
Tory MP Lee Anderson has been criticised for claiming nurses who use food banks while earning £30,000 a year “can’t manage money” properly.“I heard some nonsense a few weeks back that nurses were actually stealing food off patients’ plates”, he said.“Anybody earning 30 odd grand a year, which most nurses are, using food banks, then they’ve got something wrong with their own finances.”The Royal College of Nurses hit back with statistics that a quarter of hospitals had been forced to set up food banks for staff.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysDUP MP breaks down in tears while thanking 'long-suffering wife' in Commons speechAndrew Tate arrested by Romanian police over human trafficking and rape allegations
