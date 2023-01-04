ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock: Dissecting the Teases and Rumors About WrestleMania Match

It feels like the prospects of a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock have been discussed for an eternity, dating back to The Tribal Chief's run as the top babyface in pro wrestling. Filming schedules, Reigns' leukemia diagnosis and a worldwide pandemic caused the dream match between generational stars...

