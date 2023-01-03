JA of Alaska Celebrates 50 Years Providing Financial Literacy, Work Readiness, and Entrepreneurship

Read full article on original website
Alaska predicted to add 5,000 jobs this year. Will there be enough workers to take them?
Alaska will have another 5,000 jobs open in 2023, but there will be even fewer workers to fill those jobs, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s latest report. “Nonresidents fill about 20 percent of Alaska’s jobs. Some stay — about 10 percent each year — but...
Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke
In response to Lawrence D. Weiss’ commentary published by the Alaska Beacon on Nov. 30 I will first say, “What a waste of energy and print space.” I’m sure all his friends found humor in his musing. Equating nuclear reactors to nuclear bombs is not a reasonable consideration under any circumstance. Right now we have […] The post Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year presents many people with resolutions or promises they make to better themselves, and one such event is known as “Dry January,” a challenge to not consume alcohol. In downtown Anchorage, some Alaskans are jumping on this challenge for 2023 — or...
akbizmag.com
Delta Constructors and Calista Finalize Workforce Development Agreement
Delta Constructors CEO Ed Gohr (left) and Calista Corp. President/CEO Andrew Guy (right) finalize an agreement to expand workforce development. Delta Constructors and Calista Corporation finalized an agreement to expand development of the construction trades workforce. Training Local Hires. Per the agreement, Delta and Calista will work together to achieve...
KRMG
Hunter bear bait ban proposed for Alaska national preserves
JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Bear hunters in Alaska would no longer be able to use bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, under a proposed rule by the National Park Service on Friday that would prohibit bear baiting in national preserves in the state. It's...
kinyradio.com
Katherine Keith named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska DOT&PF
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katherine Keith was named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF), replacing Rob Carpenter, who left in December. “It is my honor to serve the people of the state of Alaska in this new role,” said DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner Katherine Keith....
kinyradio.com
Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System Act officially signed into law
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday the Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System Act was signed into law by the President. Murkowski previously introduced the bill in October 2022 with U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan as a cosponsor. The bill, which has garnered widespread support from...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy appoints two new judges to Anchorage Superior Court
The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a public advocate and a private-practice attorney to two vacant seats on the Anchorage Superior Court, his office announced Friday. Laura...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska faces potential legal actions from Department of Justice
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Disability Law Center Legal Director Mark Regan has been asked the same question for years. “We get calls and questions from people across the state about ‘why isn’t my child or, why isn’t the child I am responsible for getting mental health treatment in the child’s community,”' Regan said.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Full service restaurants see slow post pandemic recovery
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Across the nation restaurants of all sizes suffered when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Alaska was certainly no exception and full service restaurants or dine-in restaurants suffered significantly. Generating much of their revenue during the tourism season, the onset of the pandemic meant that many of the...
Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate
As the Alaska Legislature’s 2023 session approaches, a state Senate leader on Thursday highlighted the potential benefits of that body’s newly formed bipartisan majority coalition. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel said the nine Democrats and eight Republican in the coalition have shared values. “This coalition formed with a goal, and that is working together […] The post Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kdll.org
Amid high overdose rates, Kenai Police help with statewide drug enforcement efforts
Those resources include overdose-reversing drugs like Narcan, which are distributed by the state at pickup sites like public health centers. Some kits also have fentanyl test strips. There are three pickup locations in the Central Peninsula area, and you can find a map with all sites statewide at health.alaska.gov. State...
mixfmalaska.com
Gov. Dunleavy sets “School Choice Week in Alaska”
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Dunleavy declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 as “School Choice Week in Alaska” to recognize options as crucial for Alaskan children's futures. Gov. Dunleavy's proclamation highlights the importance of effective education as a key component in preparing children for their future. It also recognizes the...
adventure.com
An ode to the Iditarod’s frozen dog turds
Writer Patrice La Vigne finds that working at the iconic Iditarod race might be the hardest—albeit, most rewarding—volunteer experience she could imagine. It took one fateful phone call to learn that pulling all-nighters, scooping dog poop, and doing back-breaking work in notoriously awful weather is the immersive experience I didn’t know I needed.
15 Charming Small Towns in Alaska
Presenting a roundup of charming small towns in Alaska that promise visitors the very best of what the state has to offer, whether it’s whale watching, fishing, hiking or resort-style pampering with scenic views that you seek.
alaskapublic.org
Bird flu in Washington cracks Alaska’s egg supply chain
On a recent, snowy afternoon in Dillingham, Michael Yingst scanned the dairy section at the AC grocery store. “I came here to look for eggs,” he said. “Tomorrow is my birthday and I was hoping to make some banana cream pie. But it looks like we’re going to be out of luck for a while.”
akbizmag.com
Alaska’s Newest Infusion Center Aims to Become the State’s First Accredited Facility
Receiving infusion therapy outside of a hospital setting is an option again in Alaska for many patients. LUX Infusion, the state’s newest stand-alone ambulatory infusion center, has big plans for the new year, seeking national accreditation for its Anchorage location. The National Infusion Center Association is set to publish...
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Everyone knows what the answer is, so why aren’t we doing it
There have been two constants in the last three 10-year plans produced by the administration of Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) preceding the latest one. The first is that the administration has underestimated actual unrestricted general fund (UGF) spending in the years ahead. The second is that to balance the projected budget even at those lower levels the administration has relied on some form of “new revenues.”
kmxt.org
After more than 2 decades, a familiar face in the state capitol – and Kodiak – retires
Doug Letch, who has served in incoming Senate President Gary Stevens’ office for more than two decades as a legislative aide, retired on Friday. He’s been working remotely from Florida since Alaska’s legislative session ended in May, and on his first day off the job, he said he was still getting used to the new schedule.
radiokenai.com
Calling All Artists – Create A Masterpiece In Alaska’s Wild Places Alongside A Wilderness Expert
Artists with a love of capturing the natural world while giving back to the land have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to combine both passions into one program. Interested creative types are encouraged to apply for the Voices of the Wilderness Artist-in-Residence Program in Alaska, being offered during the 2023 summer season.
