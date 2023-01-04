ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Mitchell hit with random PED test after historic 71-point performance

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Donovan Mitchell's 71-point performance on Monday night didn't come without a cost.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star was hit with a performance-enhancing drug test on Tuesday, he said on Twitter. The team confirmed the test to ESPN.

Now, tests are a normal occurrence for players through the league. They are usually hit with four random PED tests during the season, and then two more during the offseason. The key word there, though, is random.

While there’s no real way to prove otherwise, a test coming just hours after Mitchell’s historic performance certainly doesn’t feel random — which is likely why Mitchell found it so funny.

Mitchell led the Cavaliers back from a 21-point hole to beat the Chicago Bulls in overtime on Monday night with his franchise-record 71 points. That marked the most scored in a single game in the league since Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. Mitchell's performance was the eighth-highest scoring game in league history, and the most scored by anyone this season.

"It's humbling. I'm speechless to be honest with you when you say that," Mitchell said. "I think for me, not only did I do that but I did it in an effort where we came back and won. And it's how we won. That's really what, for me, it's like man, this is nuts ... I'm extremely blessed, humbled that I'm in that company, in that group."

