North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State odds, predictions: 2023 FCS championship game picks by proven expert
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits seek their first FCS title in program history Sunday when they take on perennial power North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS championship game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) joined the FCS in 2004 and have emerged as a force but came up short against Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have captured nine national championships since 2011.
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt odds, how to watch, stream: Model reveals college basketball picks for Jan. 7, 2023
The Vanderbilt Commodores will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the No. 20 Missouri Tigers on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Vanderbilt has not lost a game since mid-December, picking up a win in overtime against South Carolina its last time out. Missouri had its three-game winning streak snapped in a loss at No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday. You can stream the game on Paramount+.
Winning numbers announced for Mega Millions $940 million jackpot drawing
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $785 million Mega Millions jackpot, so Friday night's grand prize neared the billion-dollar mark at an estimated $940 million, Mega Millions said. Friday's winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and Mega Ball 13. It was still unclear if any winning...
Watch Baylor vs. Kansas State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the #19 Baylor Bears since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wildcats and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. K-State will be strutting in after a victory while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Watch Arizona vs. Washington State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Washington State 6-10; Arizona 14-1 The Washington State Cougars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #5 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of 2019. The Cougars and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.
