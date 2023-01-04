Non-Profit Organization Among First to Be Granted Marijuana Retail License in New YorkPhoto byarchpublishing. The first licensed marijuana store in New York opened its doors in the city's East Village neighbourhood on Thursday, marking more than a year since the drug was legalized in the state. Housing Works, a non-profit organization that fights homelessness and AIDS, was among the first 36 groups or individuals awarded a marijuana retail license by the state last month. The opening of the store follows delays in setting up the legal market to benefit people who have been previously arrested for marijuana crimes. In March 2021, when marijuana was legalized in New York, lawmakers stipulated that it could only be sold by licensed retailers to adults over 21 years old, and that the first licenses would be awarded to entrepreneurs with prior marijuana-related arrests or convictions. This was done in an effort to give these individuals a foothold in the lucrative market ahead of corporate retailers. Retailers are also only allowed to sell marijuana that has been grown and processed by licensed New York producers.

