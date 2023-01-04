Read full article on original website
Related
nbc24.com
DraftKings, Penn Sports face hefty fines days after legalization of sports betting in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission is not wasting any time letting the state's gaming industry know it's their house, their rules. We issued guidance to the entire industry twice in the week before launch," its director of communication, Jessica Franks, said. "Reminding them about the rules of advertising. And the need for responsible gaming messages."
Bet365 Ohio promo code: $200 launch bonus remains in play this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. You won’t find a better bang for your buck this week than the latest bet365 Ohio promo code offer. Click here...
Sports betting? Playing the lottery? You might not want to use a credit card
The excitement of sports betting is in full swing here in Ohio, but some gamblers are learning that their wager may be costing more than they intended.
WKYC
Ohio Casino Control Commission seeks to fine DraftKings, other companies for illegal advertising
The state claims DraftKings, Caesars and BetMGM have run ads that violate state law. Gov. DeWine said Tuesday some have "crossed the line."
Ohio’s top cities rank poorly in places to find a job
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s five major cities all rank in the bottom half of best places around the United States to find a job, according to a recently released study. WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 180 cities across the country using 32 key metrics, including job opportunities, employment growth and monthly average starting salary, to determine the best cities to find employment. "All five Ohio cities included in...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
BetMGM, Caesars, others in violation of Ohio gaming law, commission says
It's only been a few days since sports betting was legal in Ohio and already some big names in the gambling industry are coming under fire.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're craving ribs, you should check out this restaurant in northeast Ohio, which has been serving award-winning ribs with their delicious BBQ sauce since 1985. In addition to slabs of ribs, customers recommend their barbecue chicken and brisket. The restaurant also offers seafood such as king crab, grilled salmon, and shrimp skewers. Other customer recommendations include the onion ring loaf, corn on the cob, and baked beans.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the well-known and rapidly expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio supermarket location in New Albany, according to the company's website.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The astonishing rise of Jason Stephens, and how it likely dooms Frank LaRose’s assault on voters: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jason Stephens’ upset victory over state Rep. Derek Merrin to become the next Ohio House speaker on Tuesday came after weeks of negotiations, lobbying, personal slights, and missed opportunities. His leadership means the House likely won’t ask voters this spring to raise the threshold...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
“Most Haunted Road In Ohio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass Alone Or At Night
Ohio is known for its haunted houses, cemeteries, and other spooky locations, but did you know that the Buckeye State is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country? Here are five of the most infamous haunted roads in Ohio:
Ohio RV Supershow back at I-X Center
The show will have hundreds of RVs including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023; jackpot $785 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mega Millions selected winning numbers in its Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, drawing for a jackpot estimated at $785 million. The numbers are 25-29-33-41-44 Mega Ball 18 Megaplier 4x. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $291 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, drawing and the Classic Lotto...
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
cleveland19.com
Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?. The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.
Ohio local governments walked away from millions of COVID-19 relief dollars: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dozens of small governments throughout Ohio turned down their share of a combined $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Statewide, 53 townships and municipalities either failed to apply for the COVID-19 stimulus dollars or opted to return the dollars to the state, according to data from The Ohio Grants Partnership. Of those, 48 did not apply for the grant money.
New Ohio speaker likely means pause on push to raise constitutional amendment threshold: The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the harried days of the fall lame-duck legislature, Republicans proposed making it harder for Ohioans to approve constitutional amendments by raising the vote threshold from 50% plus one to 60%. The...
Breakdown: Can someone live on Ohio’s new minimum wage?
Here is a breakdown of the average monthly costs for a an Ohio resident.
Comments / 0