Bakersfield Californian
Hurtado declares victory in 16th; Shepard's not conceding
After a monthlong recount process, Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, has declared victory in the Senate District 16 race. "While both our campaigns have requested the review of additional election materials, it is clear the recount process will not change the certified winner, Melissa Hurtado,” Lisa Gasperoni, a consultant for the Hurtado campaign, said Friday.
Bakersfield Californian
Case dismissed for activist accused of trespassing on McCarthy's office
A former state Assembly candidate accused of trespassing on Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office had her case completely dismissed Friday after meeting the terms of a diversion deal struck six months ago. A Kern County Superior Court judge dismissed two misdemeanor trespassing charges against Julie Solis, 44, because...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Get it right for our country
Dear Bakersfield, A majority of you loathe we liberals down south, but this week your congressional representative is the horse’s arse. The biggest loser since 1923. It’s not his fault. It’s your fault for choosing him and aligning with a corrupt party devoid of principle or platform. We Democrats are watching with perverse enjoyment. Try to get it right in 2024, for your sake, and the country’s.
Bakersfield Californian
Small protest held outside McCarthy's office
A small band of protesters gathered outside the Bakersfield office of Congressional Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Friday afternoon to protest his bid for House speaker. “I don't believe that his interests are for the well-being of Kern families,” said Mary Helen Barro, a local advocate. “He does not have the best interests of democracy at heart.”
