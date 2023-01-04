Dear Bakersfield, A majority of you loathe we liberals down south, but this week your congressional representative is the horse’s arse. The biggest loser since 1923. It’s not his fault. It’s your fault for choosing him and aligning with a corrupt party devoid of principle or platform. We Democrats are watching with perverse enjoyment. Try to get it right in 2024, for your sake, and the country’s.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO