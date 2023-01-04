ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, WA

Methow Valley News

2022 Year in Review

The previous 12 months commenced with some uncertainty and some expectations about what stories might dominate the headlines in 2022. It turns out that uncertainty and expectation were leavened with a few surprises before the year concluded. Of the top two stories of 2021 as voted on by the Methow...
WINTHROP, WA
Methow Valley News

Fatbike Meetup in Winthrop set for Jan. 13-15

Methow Cycle & Sport will host a Fatbike Meetup on Jan. 13-15, with activities at various locations in Winthrop. • Friday, Jan. 13, from 5-7 p.m., a night ride from the Winthrop Town Trailhead. The 5-mile ride includes the Bitterbrush and Barnsley loops. Cost is $10; Methow Trails fat bike trail pass required.
WINTHROP, WA
Methow Valley News

Arts Briefs: Never Come Down lands in Winthrop, Live music in the valley

Never Come Down, a five-piece Portland Band that weaves together modern and traditional styles of Bluegrass and Americana, performs on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Winthrop Barn, sponsored by Methow Arts. The group has toured extensively including internationally. Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door for adults; $5 for kids 5 – 15 years of age; $30 reserved seating in the first five rows and balcony. Visit http://methowarts.org for more information.
WINTHROP, WA
Methow Valley News

Sports Briefs: Play volleyball, Winter rec, Winthrop Trailhead parkrun

Open gym volleyball will be offered on Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m., in the Liberty Bell High School gym for levels B-BB. There is no charge. Call (509) 429‑0056 for information about scheduling. • Alpine skiing: skitheloup.com. • Ice skating: winthroprink.org. • Nordic skiing: methowtrails.org,...
WINTHROP, WA
Methow Valley News

Evans tribute at Community Center on Saturday

Cascadia Music presents a tribute to legendary jazz pianist and composer Bill Evans, featuring Lynette Westendorf on piano, Dave Nolet on bass and Kirk Schumacher on drums, at the Methow Valley Community Center on Saturday (Jan. 7). The concert begins at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Presale tickets...
METHOW, WA
Methow Valley News

Methownet, OCEC seek grant to expand broadband network

A project that would bring high-speed broadband service into the upper Methow Valley is being developed by Okanogan County Electric Cooperative (OCEC) and Methownet.com. OCEC and Methownet.com are preparing a grant application for $12 million in federal funding to construct a broadband fiber optic network, which would bring high-speed internet to Winthrop and OCEC’s electric service area north to the end of Lost River Road in Mazama — including locations where internet service is sketchy or nonexistent.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Methow Valley News

Merc’s ‘Book of Liz’ offers comedy with a message

The Merc Playhouse isn’t known for cheeseball comedies, but its “Book of Liz” Readers Theater production — which opens Friday (Jan. 6) — is one that will go down easy. Written by the comedic sibling duo Amy and David Sedaris in 2002, “Book of Liz”...
OKANOGAN, WA
kpq.com

State audit finds financial errors at local emergency care center

A nonprofit agency that works with regional healthcare facilities is taking steps to prevent further errors in its financial statements. Between 2019 and 2021, the state auditor's office says the North Central Emergency Care Council understated its revenue by 158-thousand dollars one year and 160-thousand dollars the following year. The...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA

