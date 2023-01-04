Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend Hilariously Criticizes Bucks Superstar For 'Not Dunking As High' As Before
Mariah Riddlesprigger wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to jump higher when going for a dunk.
Draymond Green Made A Big Announcement On Wednesday
Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green made an announcement on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
LeBron James once caught Dwyane Wade looking at Miami Heat scores while teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade talked a lot about their Miami Heat days while in Cleveland.
NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap
Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
Video: Young Fan Asked LeBron James To Get A Picture And The King Immediately Accepted
LeBron James shared a wholesome moment with a young fan who asked him for a picture and wished him a happy birthday.
Andre Iguodala Makes A Huge Announcement On Friday
On the most recent episode of his “Point Forward” podcast, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala announced that he will make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Golf Digest
Trae Young puts sleeping security guard on blast, delivers his coldest shot of the season
Trae Young has developed an impressive reputation for delivering daggers in his young NBA career. But his latest one came before a game. Ahead of Wednesday night's contest in Sacramento, the Hawks guard noticed a sleeping security guard on his way into the arena. And he whipped out his phone to put the guy on blast:
Ja Morant totally embarrasses Hornets by walking dog for 28 seconds in Grizzlies win
The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night. After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the...
An Upset Kobe Bryant Cried In The Shower Because His Father Didn't Attend Any Of The NBA Finals Games In 2001
It wasn't a good time in the Bryant household leading up to the 2001 NBA Finals.
DEAL FINALIZED: Boston Celtics Officially Announce Trade Of Former 9th-Overall Pick
On Thursday, the Boston Celtics officially announced their trade with the San Antonio Spurs.
Charles Barkley Curses On TV, Gets Reprimanded By Ernie Johnson
Charles Barkley said "assholes" on-air and Ernie Johnson admonished him for it.
"This is nonsense" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jalen Rose for inaccurately hyping Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance over the Brooklyn Nets
Despite hailing Giannis as one of the best modern-day players, Stephen A. Smith refuses to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks could have defeated the healthy Nets in the 2021 playoffs
“He’s the best passer I’ve ever seen in my life” - Larry Bird once raved about Bill Walton’s court vision
It's a shame the NBA world never got to see a healthy Walton for a prolonged period
Ja Morant Burned 19 Seconds Of The Game Clock By Just Standing Over The Ball Because Hornets Players Didn't Want To Defend Him
Ja Morant's third-quarter manoeuvre saw some massive brickbats come his way.
Warriors Rumors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by the San Francisco Chronicle’s C.J. Holmes to discuss the state of the Golden State Warriors, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and more.
