94.3 Lite FM

Daily Mail

Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff

Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Tracey Folly

Little boy ruins classmate's handmade Christmas tree ornament in kindergarten class

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I remember kindergarten like I remember yesterday. Going from spending my days with my mother as she cooked dinner and ironed my father's handkerchiefs to spending my days with a cranky, exhausted kindergarten teacher and a room filled with bratty kids was an adjustment I didn't make easily.
The Guardian

The best way to get rid of your Christmas tree? Just eat it

Over the next week, millions of trees will be ejected from homes across the UK as Christmas festivities draw to a close. But instead of sending their pine, fir and spruce trees for recycling or replanting, growing numbers of eco-conscious households are trying to make the most of them by eating various parts before throwing them out. Fir trees can be used in ice-cream, to pickle vegetables and even to flavour gin.
Family Handyman

What To Know Before Buying Vegetable and Flower Seeds

When I was little, the arrival of the annual Toys ‘R Us Christmas catalog was one of the most exciting days of the whole year. I’d grab my favorite pink highlighter and excitedly circle everything inside that I hoped Santa would bring me. I remember my mother laughing...
BBC

Noah's Ark Zoo Farm animals enjoy recycled Christmas trees

Elephants, rhinos, meerkats and lions are enjoying "their own late Christmas" with recycled trees at a zoo. Noah's Ark Zoo Farm has teamed up with North Somerset Council to chip trees for its animals. "The whole point of this is to give our Christmas trees a second life," said Larry...
dcnewsnow.com

Best winter wreath

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are a lot of ways to decorate the house during the winter, but the right wreath can go far in creating a festive environment both inside and out. Whether you’re decorating for the holidays, or looking to give your...
Mint Message

Survival Shelters: The Fallen Tree Shelter

If you are in a survival situation in the woods or in other forested parts of the world, there are different kinds of shelters you can build in order to help you survive the elements. Here, I am going to talk about one of the simplest kinds of survival shelters that you can build. It is easy to build, but it does require some degree of planning and luck in order to implement, so that is probably why I do not see too many people do videos or articles about creating this particular kind of shelter. Anyway, here is a short article about how you can build a fallen tree shelter from the kind of materials you can easily find in the woods or in the jungle, or pretty much any type of environment on the planet Earth where you can locate a lot of trees.
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York

These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
