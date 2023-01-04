ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Last Call: Mississippi restaurant says Jackson water crisis too much to bear, closing its doors

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
One Jackson restaurant says it is closing its doors for good after the city’s latest water crisis became too much to bear.

Fluctuating water pressure and boil water notices left the restaurant Barrelhouse in the popular Fondren district struggling to stay open and stay profitable after COVID and all of the city’s water issues.

“Sadly, we can’t bounce back from this one,” the restaurant posted on social media. “With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse.”

Saturday, Jan. 7, will be the last day for the restaurant that has been open for six years.

“We cannot thank our community, staff and regulars enough. You truly made Barrelhouse the vibrant, boisterous spot we hoped it would become when we opened our doors six years ago. Your loyal support helped us weather two years of COVID and water crises.”

The restaurant asked its customers to keep supporting Jackson restaurants.

“We hope to see you this week for one last poke nacho and mimosa flight. Leave a farewell tip for your favorite servers. And please continue to support your local Jackson restaurants. We’ll see you at happy hour somewhere!”

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

