We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima
It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
6 Places Yakima Recommends To Get A Haircut
The old saying, “new year, new you,” has been thrown around so much that many people don’t even believe it, not only in their friends but in themselves. So, let’s add a new twist to it. How about “new year, new DO” as in a hair-do?
Happy World Hypnotism Day! Hypnosis In Yakima, Does It Work Or Just A Stage Show?
You’re getting sleepy, very sleepy. You feel relaxed, so very relaxed. You’re now going to think back to a time when you were happier. May 2nd, 2008. The first Iron Man movie is being released and you are so filled with joy and excitement. Okay, so that might be my happy time, but what about you? When was the last time you were able to feel and remember so much joy and excitement? To have your nerves and senses calmed, and all and all felt relaxed and rejuvenated? Hypnotism is a practice that can achieve just that and so much more.
Bring These Amazing Food Trucks Options to Yakima City Streets
I was watching one of those food documentaries on Netflix. I couldn't tell you which one because there are a thousand of them all with similar names. In the show they were covering different food trucks from different towns including Portland, Oregon. The more I was watching, the more I was realizing Yakima has a decent food truck selection when you can find them pop up at local events or taprooms or where ever they may happen to be. I like what we have but wouldn't mind seeing these ideas in a food truck as well right here in our town.
The Tiniest Town in Washington State Only has ONE Resident
When you think of tiny towns you may think Yakima is small compared to bigger cities like Seattle, Tacoma or even Spokane. But then you have to consider Yakima is bigger than some of our surrounding neighbors like Zillah or Grandview and more. There's one town in Washington State that seems to only have one resident living there. That's right! If you visit this town, the population will double.
Missing Yakima Child, Lucian, Has been Found but with Tragic News
The talk of the town has been Lucian and his disappearance back in September of 2022. There are reports that his body was found. From the Finding Lucian Facebook group, it was announced by a family member that Lucian has, indeed, been found but with a tragic undertone with broken hearts. They also ask you to respect their time and not contact the family with questions.
5 Restaurants I’d Love to See in Yakima in 2023
With most making New Year's resolutions there are also those hopes and dreams for your surroundings in 2023 as well. Though Yakima has no lack of options for dining establishments here's a list of restaurants I'd love to see come to Yakima in the following year. Let's hope we see...
Not a Prank: No More Library Fines for Yakima Valley Residents!
Late Library Fines Will Be a Thing of the Past in Yakima Valley. Did you hear the stunning news that beginning January 2023, thousands of Yakima Valley Library customers will no longer have to worry about late fees for overdue books? This is not a joke, you are not being pranked. Ashton Kutcher is not going to jump out from behind the bushes and yell, “SIKE!” The board of directors at Yakima Valley Libraries have given the big thumbs up to making late library fines a thing of the past! I, for one, am ready to celebrate this great news with block party and parade going down South 72nd Ave right in front of the Richard E. Ostrander Public Libary!
13 Fun New Year’s Eve 2022 Parties to Go to in Yakima Valley
WHERE'S THE FUN FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE IN THE YAKIMA VALLEY?. Thank goodness we are not on a COVID lockdown this year! Where are you spending your New Year’s Eve to ring in the 2023 new year? If you have lived in the Yakima Valley, you know there are typically a ton of fun parties at local bars. If you're new to the area, you probably have been asking around, "Where are the fun NYE parties in Yakima?" We have 13 places you can go!
Yakima’s Popular Event, Roots & Vines Festival, Is Closing for Good
I honestly need to stay off Facebook. Though I love to celebrate my friend's new relationship statuses, see some random quote my mom finds or see my friends who apparently uploaded 89 photos because they went to Applebees, I saw that the Roots & Vines Festival is canceling for a number of reasons.
Don’t Miss Free Crafts for the Kids at Yakima Valley Libraries
Searching for a Free Activity for the Kids in the Yakima Valley?. The Yakima Valley Libraries have got you covered, make sure to follow their social media so you don't miss out on any of the upcoming events, the free activity offerings have been going on the entire winter break and are about to wrap up.
Beloved Yakima Boy Gone Missing for 4 Months Has Been Found
Beloved Yakima Boy Gone Missing for 4 Months Has Been Found. Lucian Munguia, a beloved 5-year-old Yakima boy has been missing since September 2022, when he wandered off from his family at Sarg Hubbard Park. The story of his disappearance has pervaded headlines in our small-ish city for four months. We have been covering this story since it began and are devastated to hear that his body has finally been located.
Yakima Man, No Baking Experience, Doesn’t Burn House Down!
So, I don’t claim to be a chef. In fact, although I claim to be a “jack of all trades, master of none”, I pretty much draw the line at anything that’s not a Bar-B-Que. or tacos. Because to quote the Robot Chicken caricature of former president George W. Bush, “Tacos rule!” My mother-in-law’s birthday was this weekend, and my wife promised her homemade cupcakes. So what happened when Wifey got stuck working late? I donned her apron and got to work! (IF this article does well enough, my next one will include a picture of me in her apron… and maybe a wig).
10 Best Restaurants at the SeaTac Airport While you Wait
When flying out of Yakima no doubt you'll have a layover in Seattle. Depending on how long, you may grab a bite to eat by nature of nothing else better to do. There are no lack of options at SeaTac but here are a few of my favorites. I've included what they are and their menu when I can.
Beat The Snow & See A Show! 14 Events & Concerts in Yakima & PNW To Check Out
I know I’m not alone when I say I’m sick of the snow and am starting to get cabin fever. Luckily the New Year brings a slew of new shows and events to the Pacific Northwest. Whether you’re ready to get out and bang your head to a concert or kick back and enjoy a Broadway play in your hometown, there are plenty of events this month.
New Restaurant Alert: Y Kitchen & Bar in Yakima, WA
Word on the street is a new restaurant is going up in the old Mercedes & Family Mexican Restaurant on Lincoln Ave! It’s going up in the old location of Mercedes and Family Mexican Restaurant (2201 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima). Before that, it was Sharky’s Pizza and before that, it was something else.
Craving Brunch for the New Year? Find 3 Yakima Spots to Celebrate
Want to Celebrate New Years' Eve and Day with Brunch in the Yakima Valley?. There's nothing like feasting with your favorite people while toasting to the future and wishing the past farewell. We are a handful of days away from the New Year and if you're craving a delicious brunch in the Yakima Valley, below are seven different spots offering up the goods.
