These Connecticut residents were charged in the Capitol riot. Where do their cases stand?
Seven people from Connecticut were among the hundreds of Americans charged for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
Connecticut bars could stay open until 4 a.m. with new proposal
Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
Norm Pattis has law license suspended in Connecticut for 6 months
WATERBURY, Conn. — Attorney Norm Pattis had his law license suspended in Connecticut for six months on Thursday. Pattis is known for representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the defamation trial involving several Sandy Hook families. The judge presiding over that case handed down the ruling on Thursday, which...
Nurses urge lawmakers to change Conn. law
Conn. (WTNH) — At the start of every legislative session there are always people and groups looking to make their voices heard. This year, it was a group of nurses protesting outside the building, looking or some changes to Connecticut law. They made sure lawmakers and everyone else could see their message. The nurses are […]
Department of Public Health advising all Conn. residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday they are encouraging all Connecticut residents to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, due to a surge in COVID cases across the state. The recommendation is based on data collected by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), shared in […]
Renewed calls for safety after state Rep. Williams killed in wrong-way crash
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People across Connecticut continue to mourn the loss of Quentin Williams. Williams, a state representative from Middletown, was killed by a wrong-way driver after leaving the governor’s inaugural ball Wednesday night. An increase in wrong-way crashes has renewed calls for safety. Friday is the second...
INTERVIEW: GOP remains deadlocked over House speaker
Rep. Jim Himes of CT reacts to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy being defeated in a sixth round of voting for House Speaker. Gov. Ned Lamont gave his "State of the State" address following an inauguration ceremony on Jan. 4.
CDC: Six Connecticut counties in High Covid transmission category
The CDC has listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties in the High/Orange category for Covid-19 transmission. They are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties.
VIDEO: Remembering State Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams
Brian Marks with the University of New Haven talks about how the House remains in a deadlock over who will become the next speaker. Rep. Jim Himes of CT reacts to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy being defeated in a sixth round of voting for House Speaker.
Kevin Bacon performs at Gov. Lamont's Inaugural Ball
Ned Lamont won re-election in November and was sworn in on Wednesday. On Wednesday night he celebrated with his family, friends, and constituents.
6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels
HARTFORD, Conn. — Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the...
Legislators to discuss if supermarkets should be allowed to sell wine in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Connecticut lawmakers opened for another year on Wednesday. They’ll soon discuss whether supermarkets should be allowed to sell wine in the state. It’s a debate spilling over for years. Connecticut could join 42 other states allowing wine in supermarket checkout lines. The Indian American Package Store Association is fuming, saying the change would […]
CDC recommends masks in 6 CT counties after they reach ‘High’ category for COVID
(WFSB) – The Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) is recommending six Connecticut counties to mask up after they reached the “High” community level for COVID-19. Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham Counties have a “High” community level of COVID-19, the CDC said.
Connecticut joins other New England states to lower electric bills, but few simple solutions
Starting this month, Eversource and United Illuminating bills could go up an average of $80 until June.
Branford dispensary changes name to ‘Rise’ ahead of recreational cannabis sale
Conn. (WTNH) — Starting next Tuesday, adults will be able to buy recreational cannabis legally in Connecticut. Bluepoint Wellness in Branford already supplies medical patients with cannabis. On Tuesday, it will change its name to Rise, and it will be open to everyone 21 and older. “We have an incredible team here that’s going to […]
Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10
OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
Goodbye, Friend (For Quentin ‘Q’ Williams)
Sometimes life gets in the way of politics. Today is one of these days. Our plan for our regularly scheduled column this week was to write about the legislative session that began yesterday: what to expect, our plans, and our policy priorities. Important things, quite a few especially important things, the kind of issues we work and care about every year.
An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
