Connecticut State

FOX 61

2 state representatives resign ahead of new legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new legislative session begins, two state representatives are stepping down from their seats. Rep. Edwin Vargas (D-Hartford) announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the Connecticut General Assembly. Vargas had served five terms in the General Assembly, starting in 2013. During his time in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Nurses urge lawmakers to change Conn. law

Conn. (WTNH) — At the start of every legislative session there are always people and groups looking to make their voices heard. This year, it was a group of nurses protesting outside the building, looking or some changes to Connecticut law. They made sure lawmakers and everyone else could see their message. The nurses are […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Remembering State Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams

Brian Marks with the University of New Haven talks about how the House remains in a deadlock over who will become the next speaker. Rep. Jim Himes of CT reacts to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy being defeated in a sixth round of voting for House Speaker.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels

HARTFORD, Conn. — Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10

OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Goodbye, Friend (For Quentin ‘Q’ Williams)

Sometimes life gets in the way of politics. Today is one of these days. Our plan for our regularly scheduled column this week was to write about the legislative session that began yesterday: what to expect, our plans, and our policy priorities. Important things, quite a few especially important things, the kind of issues we work and care about every year.
CONNECTICUT STATE

