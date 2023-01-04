ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OH

WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews impart overnight lane restriction on I-71 in Warren County

LANDEN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced crews will implement a lane restriction on the interstate in Warren County for one night this week for an ongoing interchange project. According to ODOT, the right lane of southbound Interstate 71 will be closed between the existing ramp to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County on Facebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway.
MAINEVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville.
SHARONVILLE, OH
1017thepoint.com

FRIDAY MORNING BARN FIRE BREAKS OUT NEAR HAGERSTOWN

(Wayne County, IN)--Firefighters from numerous agencies were on the scene Friday morning of a significant fire near Hagerstown. Not a lot of details have been released so far. But, according to scanner traffic, the first calls came in from Franklin Road at around 1 o’clock Friday morning. Scanner traffic also indicated there was a travel trailer and other vehicles involved with several explosions. Some crews were still on the scene at 4:30 Friday morning. There’s been no word so far on whether or not there were any injuries.
HAGERSTOWN, IN

