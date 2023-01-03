Best Waterproof Leather Boots That Beat the Elements in Style

A good pair of leather boots is indispensable. Aside from being incredibly versatile style-wise, with the right care, they'll last years. Word to the wise: Springing for waterproof leather boots means you'll spend less time worrying about the forecast. That's because they're typically made with a sealed-seam construction, boast a sacrificial DWR (durable water repellent) coating, and often have a breathable membrane between your foot and the leather.

Modern waterproof leather boots aren't bothered by rain, puddles, and even a few inches of snow. And they sure earn more style points than basic rubber booties. Here are the best waterproof leather boots you can buy right now.

Courtesy Image

1. Vivobarefoot Tracker II FG Boots

The squishable Vivo Tracker II folds in on itself to pack down to the size of a softball, making it a shoo-in for travel. Unfurled, this is a full-featured boot with a grippy outsole and 4mm lugs to hold onto everything from slippery streets to wet rocks and logs. The Vivo is designed with a "barefoot" sole shape that's wide for greater stability and better enables you to feel the ground beneath. Note: Because this is a more minimalist boot, it'll take some getting used to. Your feet will feel more fatigued while hiking and walking, so gradually add mileage. A removable thermal insole helps keep feet warm in the fall and winter, even in snow.

[$240; vivobarefoot.com ]