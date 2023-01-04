Read full article on original website
Tumultuous times at Tableau: Salesforce cutbacks impact senior leaders and longtime employees
A 10% workforce reduction by Salesforce is rippling through the ranks of Tableau Software, the Seattle-based data visualization company acquired by the San Francisco-based enterprise tech giant for $15.7 billion more than three years ago. Several longtime employees and senior leaders from Tableau posted on LinkedIn this morning that their...
SingleFile, a legal tech startup that helps companies manage state filings, lands $3.2M
Legal tech startup SingleFile raised an additional $3.2 million to fuel growth of its technology that acts as a registered agent and helps companies file their annual reports with states. “Government compliance is unavoidable and therefore recession-proof,” said CEO Aaron Finn. He said the Seattle-based company has grown revenue by...
PreAct, which sells near-field sensors for automakers, reels in $14M
PreAct, a Portland, Ore.-based startup that uses near-field sensors to help sense a vehicle’s surroundings and respond, raised $14 million to drive research and development. The startup, which originally developed to protect military vehicles from missiles, spun off as a standalone company in 2018 to target the automotive market. The company says it is generating revenue and has “experienced significant growth over the past year.”
Fast-growing battery materials startup Group14 embroiled in trade secret dispute
Group14 Technologies, a Seattle-area battery materials company, is embroiled in a lawsuit in which it claims that a U.K.-based company stole its “key trade secrets” for building higher performing batteries. Group14 is requesting a jury trial and seeking a halt of the alleged theft as well as damages from the defendant, a company called Nexeon.
KPMG acquires Seattle consultancy firm The Arnold Group
U.S. tax, audit and advisory firm KPMG has acquired The Arnold Group, a Seattle-based strategy consultancy that works with B2B technology companies. Financial terms of the acquisition were not shared. KPMG will be bringing on 21 Arnold Group employees. The 20-year-old Arnold Group specializes in go-to-market strategy development and clients...
The end of ‘everything’ at Amazon: Record layoffs signal new mindset for sprawling tech giant
Amazon, simplify thyself. That was the message to Amazon employees Wednesday from Andy Jassy, signaling a shift in mindset with significant implications for the company’s future. The CEO’s email is making headlines for officially quantifying Amazon’s layoffs — apparently days or weeks sooner than the company had planned, “because...
Samsung’s VC arm backs startup selling chips for 3D sensors in self-driving cars and robots
Seattle-area startup Lumotive landed $13 million to boost production of its semiconductor chips tailored for 3D sensors used in delivery drones, self-driving cars and mobile home robots. The round was led by Samsung Ventures, with participation from new investors USAA and Uniquest. The fresh cash pushes total funding to date...
Point72’s venture capital arm sees big opportunities in the Pacific Northwest
There’s a new player in town. Point72 Private Investments, the institutional private investments business of the global hedge fund led by billionaire Steve Cohen, is quickly growing in the Seattle region as it looks to invest in tech startups. The group has 13 employees based in the area and...
T-Mobile inks deal with Delta to bring in-flight Wi-Fi for all customers
T-Mobile is expanding its airline partnerships via a new deal with Delta Air Lines. The Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier announced Thursday it will provide free in-flight Wi-Fi to Delta customers, regardless of their wireless provider. T-Mobile already offers free in-flight Wi-Fi to its own subscribers on Delta, Alaska, American and...
Seattle business and tech leaders call for bold corporate action on housing crisis
A new report commissioned by Challenge Seattle, a coalition of business and tech leaders, says more companies need to help finance and build affordable housing as part of a comprehensive solution to the state’s housing crisis. Examples include private companies developing housing themselves, donating or discounting surplus land for...
Ex-Twitter VP Mike Davidson joins Microsoft to lead Web Experiences design and research
Mike Davidson, a Seattle technology veteran and longtime designer, is joining Microsoft as the corporate vice president of design and research. Davidson will head up design for the Web Experiences organization, which is in charge of MSN, Bing, the Edge Browser, and more. He succeeds Albert Shum, who left Microsoft in October after 15 years.
‘The billionaires are in charge’ – here’s who is spending the most on climate change efforts
Climate change is starting to receive the funding and attention that some activists, scientists and policy makers have sought for decades. And a cadre of ultra-wealthy individuals are helping lead the charge, issuing millions of dollars in grants to nonprofit organizations. At the top of the charitable heap are foundations...
Ring Car Cam extends Amazon’s security footprint further beyond the home
Ring, the Amazon company best known for its video doorbell, is making the leap to the vehicle dashboard. The company’s new Car Cam, unveiled Thursday morning, is designed to record video while driving or parked using a dual-facing camera that captures events both inside and outside the vehicle. It’s...
