PreAct, which sells near-field sensors for automakers, reels in $14M

PreAct, a Portland, Ore.-based startup that uses near-field sensors to help sense a vehicle’s surroundings and respond, raised $14 million to drive research and development. The startup, which originally developed to protect military vehicles from missiles, spun off as a standalone company in 2018 to target the automotive market. The company says it is generating revenue and has “experienced significant growth over the past year.”
Fast-growing battery materials startup Group14 embroiled in trade secret dispute

Group14 Technologies, a Seattle-area battery materials company, is embroiled in a lawsuit in which it claims that a U.K.-based company stole its “key trade secrets” for building higher performing batteries. Group14 is requesting a jury trial and seeking a halt of the alleged theft as well as damages from the defendant, a company called Nexeon.
SEATTLE, WA
KPMG acquires Seattle consultancy firm The Arnold Group

U.S. tax, audit and advisory firm KPMG has acquired The Arnold Group, a Seattle-based strategy consultancy that works with B2B technology companies. Financial terms of the acquisition were not shared. KPMG will be bringing on 21 Arnold Group employees. The 20-year-old Arnold Group specializes in go-to-market strategy development and clients...
SEATTLE, WA
T-Mobile inks deal with Delta to bring in-flight Wi-Fi for all customers

T-Mobile is expanding its airline partnerships via a new deal with Delta Air Lines. The Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier announced Thursday it will provide free in-flight Wi-Fi to Delta customers, regardless of their wireless provider. T-Mobile already offers free in-flight Wi-Fi to its own subscribers on Delta, Alaska, American and...
ALASKA STATE
Seattle business and tech leaders call for bold corporate action on housing crisis

A new report commissioned by Challenge Seattle, a coalition of business and tech leaders, says more companies need to help finance and build affordable housing as part of a comprehensive solution to the state’s housing crisis. Examples include private companies developing housing themselves, donating or discounting surplus land for...
SEATTLE, WA
Ex-Twitter VP Mike Davidson joins Microsoft to lead Web Experiences design and research

Mike Davidson, a Seattle technology veteran and longtime designer, is joining Microsoft as the corporate vice president of design and research. Davidson will head up design for the Web Experiences organization, which is in charge of MSN, Bing, the Edge Browser, and more. He succeeds Albert Shum, who left Microsoft in October after 15 years.
Ring Car Cam extends Amazon’s security footprint further beyond the home

Ring, the Amazon company best known for its video doorbell, is making the leap to the vehicle dashboard. The company’s new Car Cam, unveiled Thursday morning, is designed to record video while driving or parked using a dual-facing camera that captures events both inside and outside the vehicle. It’s...

