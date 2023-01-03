The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.02, or 0.95%, to $2.12. The AMTD IDEA Group has recorded 394,246 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that ENVISEAM, Together With L’Officiel Art of AMTD IDEA, Jointly Present the Art Colure with Artistes Curated by Jay Chou Exhibition in Singapore.

1 DAY AGO