East Stroudsburg, PA

Warriors Tabbed National Preseason Favorite, Mitarotonda Named Preseason Player of the Year by US Lacrosse Magazine

EAST STROUSDBURG – After a 20-2 season that saw the East Stroudsburg University women's lacrosse team advance to the NCAA Division II National Championship for the first time in program history, the Warriors have been selected No. 1 in the US Lacrosse Magazine Preseason Top-20 poll, the publication announced on Wednesday.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Warriors Rank No. 23 in Latest NABC Coaches Poll

EAST STROUDSBURG – After falling out of the National Basketball Coaches Association (NABC) Coaches Poll national rankings in the previous poll due to its lone loss of the season, the National Basketball Coaches Association and D2SIDA announced on Tuesday that the East Stroudsburg University men's basketball team has returned to the national rankings.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

