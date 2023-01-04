Read full article on original website
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
Chatelain: Are those goosebumps? Marcus Satterfield wants to bring power football back to Nebraska
LINCOLN — Marcus Satterfield would not give away the answer. He wanted us to earn it. Way back in September 2011, his first-ever trip to Memorial Stadium, his only visit to Nebraska before Matt Rhule hired him here, Satterfield coordinated offense for Tennessee-Chattanooga, Big Red’s season-opening opponent. “If...
Husker247 Podcast: Two new additions for Nebraska in 2023
The Husker247 Podcast welcomes you into a new year with a new podcast covering everything from Nebraska’s new additions to the 2023 class to Jim Harbaugh’s clock management in the college football playoff. Here’s how things unfold as the guys discuss the college football playoff games and what...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/6): LC, Riverside, Rock Port, Conestoga, Louisville, JCC athletes win brackets
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Conestoga, Louisville, Rock Port, Riverside & Johnson County Central all had individual champions in KMAland girls wrestling on Friday. Lewis Central had 194 points and won the Millard West Invitational. Conestoga was forthwith 116.5 and Louisville took fifth with 112. Nebraska City had 87 in ninth.
kmaland.com
Glenwood at Shenandoah G/B Varsity Basketball
Glenwood at Shenandoah G/B Varsity Basketball
saturdaytradition.com
Tony White, Nebraska DC, talks initial reaction to Lincoln, respect for Blackshirt tradition
Tony White, the new Nebraska defensive coordinator, spoke about his introduction to Lincoln and his initial reaction to his new football home. White is one of the latest hires to head coach Matt Rhule’s staff. Rhule was hired at the end of the 2022 season after former head coach Scott Frost was terminated.
No. 4 UConn faces streaking Creighton, aims to end 2-game skid
For the first time this season, adversity has arrived for No. 4 UConn. After opening the season with 14 consecutive
kmaland.com
Underwood vs. Treynor (B/G BBALL) 1/6/23
Underwood vs. Treynor (B/G BBALL) 1/6/23
Former Virginia WR set to visit Nebraska this weekend
Nebraska is seeking help at the wide receiver position and will host former Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp. Kemp confirmed the Friday through Sunday trip to Husker247 on Thursday morning after the Huskers began reaching out at the start of the week after Kemp entered the transfer portal on Dec. 30.
WOWT
South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes, community
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many years, Isaac Armas led his Junior Packer football team, quickly getting involved with more children. “What set Isaac apart, the first thing he did as a dad was walk up and said, ‘How can I help?’, and that doesn’t happen everyday and it doesn’t happen with every parent,” said Walt Lahs, president of South Omaha Athletics. “Isaac has been involved in the program ever since, and it will be a big loss to not have him on the sidelines this year.”
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/5): Exira/EHK, F-M, Auburn pick up dominant wins
(KMAland) -- Exira/EHK, F-M, Auburn, East Atchison & Lenox picked up dominant wins, and CR-B, CAM and Murray were also winners in KMAland boys basketball on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below. ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64 Woodbine 31. Aiden Flathers led the way for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton with...
1011now.com
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11. SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
kmaland.com
Camaraderie, defensive changes leading Weeping Water girls
(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water girls basketball team has shown to be a cohesive unit. It's led to a successful season for the Indians. The Indians sit at 5-3 with wins over Humboldt-TRS (twice), Omaha Christian Academy, Nebraska Lutheran and Pawnee City. They're coming off a 1-1 showing at their home tournament over Christmas break.
kmaland.com
Southwest Iowa wrestling continues to grow as second half begins
(Sidney) -- Southwest Iowa wrestling picked up a dual win on Tuesday evening, but more importantly, they worked off the rust from break. “The boys came and wrestled all right,” Southwest Iowa head wrestling coach Aaron Lang told KMA Sports. “We looked OK on our feet. It was some good matches to knock off the rust a little bit coming out of break.”
kmaland.com
Carolyn Reubenking, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 10 AM. Visitation End: 11 AM. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson,...
kmaland.com
East Mills cruises past Sidney with dominant second half
(Malvern) -- East Mills (9-1) boys basketball used a dominant third quarter to pull away from a scrappy Sidney (3-5) team Friday en route to a 61-30 victory. “The first half, we struggled a little bit,” East Mills senior forward Braden West said. “[Sidney] ran a triangle and two [defense], which is hard to beat when you’re missing shots and struggling from the field. Coming out in the second half, we threw some nice dishes inside, got the ball inside, pushed the ball back and forth. It was a fun game to play.”
kmaland.com
Heidi Parson, 50, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: in lieu of flowers suggested to the Montgomery County Animal Alliance and Rescue. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Ronnie Harless, 49, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
LiaRuth Miller, 64, of Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly of Anita
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 (prior to Service) Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (Service) Cemetery:Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. LiaRuth Miller, 64, of Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly of Anita, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital in...
kmaland.com
Shen funeral home renamed, rebranded
(Shenandoah) -- New Year's Day ushered in a new era for a longtime Shenandoah business. Effective Sunday, the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home became the Wabash Memorial Chapel. Founded in 1951 by Fred Hackett Sr., Vaughn Livingston became the funeral home's director in 1983. Marty and Kristy Rieken purchased the business from Livingston three years ago, but kept the Hackett-Livingston moniker until this week. Staci Shearer is Wabash Memorial Chapel's funeral home director and general manager. Shearer tells KMA News the name change is part of a rebranding effort launched several months ago.
kmaland.com
Candi Woods, 53, of Essex, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
