7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Transfer Portal Matrix
We are in the midst of transfer portal season for college football, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and an unprecedented number of CFB players are entering the portal and finding new homes. So... here’s a handy table to see who is leaving Notre Dame and who is coming.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: What Sam Hartman’s commitment means for the Irish
I’m not sure the full impact of Sam Hartman’s commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the transfer portal can be fully measured one week into January, but for certain it’s the biggest roster addition since Manti Te’o... and it’s bigger than that. Perhaps...
onefootdown.com
Transfer Portal: Quarterback Sam Hartman commits to Notre Dame Football
Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback who entered the transfer portal just over a week ago, gave his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The possibility of Hartman transferring to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility became public right before Christmas — and what a (late) Christmas present this is for the Irish. Hartman holds the ACC record for career touchdown passes, and was the top-rated quarterback in the transfer portal this cycle.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola says his goodbye to the Irish
On Wednesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola sent out his farewells to Notre Dame via social media as he will take the next step toward the NFL Draft. Jayson Ademilola played in 52 games for Notre Dame over the course of five seasons. He was a prized...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: A couple of interesting transfer portal targets for the Irish
It’s transfer portal season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the rest of college football. The portal officially opened a few weeks ago, and with the only game left being the national championship game, the full scope of what the portal may offer is all but here. Notre...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Gator Bowl TV audience was a huge success
People that don’t like college football often complain about the bowls, and more specifically the number of them. It was a really enjoyable college football bowl season this year thanks to so many games being a quality watch — but that still doesn’t matter. The reason there are so many games is that it’s a fantastic television product that pulls in more viewers than almost every other sport out there except the NFL.
onefootdown.com
Transfer Portal: Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper visits Notre Dame
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have many needs for 2023 and beyond that can be helped with a healthy transfer portal cycle. One of the positions that Notre Dame will need to improve upon before spring is at safety. On Wednesday, we found out that Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Thomas...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey Wisconsin Series Preview
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish began their second semester slate last weekend with a non-conference series against the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks. Notre Dame picked up right where they left off though, losing game one and winning game two for a series split. That has been the formula for five straight series now for the Irish. They return to Big Ten conference play this weekend by visiting the Wisconsin Badgers, the last place team in the conference.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
WNDU
Southgate Crossing line dances into the new year
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people are dancing their way into the new year!. Line dancing classes happen every Wednesday at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart. It’s a great way to exercise, and even better way to meet new people!. Chris Highbaugh, a former colleague of ours here at WNDU,...
WNDU
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
abc57.com
Darnell Walker of South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Former WWMT reporter returning to station as evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A former reporter and weekend anchor at WWMT (Channel 3) is returning to be an evening anchor for the station. WWMT announced Wednesday, Jan. 4 that Jessica Harthorn would start in the spot on Jan. 5. She will co-anchor the evening and late news broadcasts with Andy Dominianni.
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.
WNDU
South Bend launches ‘Vibrant Places’ program to revitalize business exteriors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Efforts to make South Bend more vibrant, one facade at a time, have been stepped up!. Since 2015, 74 businesses have taken advantage of a matching grant program that pays up to half of the cost of exterior building improvements. Now, the maximum grant amount...
WNDU
Woman hurt in South Bend fire on Wednesday night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire Wednesday night in South Bend. Crews were called around 8:10 p.m. to a multi-family home complex in the 500 block of S. St. Joseph Street. Firefighters quickly brought a fire on the third floor under...
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
abc57.com
Winter Days return to Potawatomi Zoo January 7
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Potawatomi Zoo's Winter Days at the Zoo return on January 7, giving families a chance to enjoy the zoo's offseason. Winter Days will be held on both Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. through March:. January 7, 8, 21, and 22. February 4, 5,...
