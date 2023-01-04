People that don’t like college football often complain about the bowls, and more specifically the number of them. It was a really enjoyable college football bowl season this year thanks to so many games being a quality watch — but that still doesn’t matter. The reason there are so many games is that it’s a fantastic television product that pulls in more viewers than almost every other sport out there except the NFL.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO