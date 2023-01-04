ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Transfer Portal Matrix

We are in the midst of transfer portal season for college football, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and an unprecedented number of CFB players are entering the portal and finding new homes. So... here’s a handy table to see who is leaving Notre Dame and who is coming.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Transfer Portal: Quarterback Sam Hartman commits to Notre Dame Football

Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback who entered the transfer portal just over a week ago, gave his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The possibility of Hartman transferring to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility became public right before Christmas — and what a (late) Christmas present this is for the Irish. Hartman holds the ACC record for career touchdown passes, and was the top-rated quarterback in the transfer portal this cycle.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Gator Bowl TV audience was a huge success

People that don’t like college football often complain about the bowls, and more specifically the number of them. It was a really enjoyable college football bowl season this year thanks to so many games being a quality watch — but that still doesn’t matter. The reason there are so many games is that it’s a fantastic television product that pulls in more viewers than almost every other sport out there except the NFL.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Hockey Wisconsin Series Preview

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish began their second semester slate last weekend with a non-conference series against the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks. Notre Dame picked up right where they left off though, losing game one and winning game two for a series split. That has been the formula for five straight series now for the Irish. They return to Big Ten conference play this weekend by visiting the Wisconsin Badgers, the last place team in the conference.
MADISON, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Southgate Crossing line dances into the new year

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people are dancing their way into the new year!. Line dancing classes happen every Wednesday at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart. It’s a great way to exercise, and even better way to meet new people!. Chris Highbaugh, a former colleague of ours here at WNDU,...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Darnell Walker of South Bend missing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Woman hurt in South Bend fire on Wednesday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire Wednesday night in South Bend. Crews were called around 8:10 p.m. to a multi-family home complex in the 500 block of S. St. Joseph Street. Firefighters quickly brought a fire on the third floor under...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Winter Days return to Potawatomi Zoo January 7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Potawatomi Zoo's Winter Days at the Zoo return on January 7, giving families a chance to enjoy the zoo's offseason. Winter Days will be held on both Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. through March:. January 7, 8, 21, and 22. February 4, 5,...
SOUTH BEND, IN

