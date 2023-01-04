Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Related
Embassy Suites murder suspect arraigned on charges
A Vancouver man is facing charges in connection to a murder that occurred at the Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport on November 19.
Aloha man charged with murder for October shooting in SE Portland Fred Meyer parking lot
A 37-year-old Aloha man has been charged with first-degree murder in an October shooting at a Fred Meyer parking lot, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Travis Raymond Helms is accused of fatally shooting Ian Lucas Beyers, 30, in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18. There was video surveillance footage of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
15-year-old boy accused of critically wounding another 15-year-old in Portland shooting
A 15-year-old boy is accused of two counts of attempted murder in a November shooting that wounded another 15-year-old boy in Northeast Portland and missed a 14-year-old girl, according to police. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest and had been searching for him for several weeks. They arrested him...
kptv.com
Homeless man seriously injured in shooting, arson attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured Thursday morning after someone shot him and lit his tent on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on North Interstate Avenue. They found the man shot and the tent on fire. Portland Fire and Rescue put out the fire and the man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
Homeless man shot, tent set on fire in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot and his tent was set on fire Thursday morning along North Interstate Avenue in Portland. Portland police confirmed the man was homeless. Police responded to the reported shooting in the area of North Interstate Avenue near...
kptv.com
Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting at a Portland hotel. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. One person, identified as 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr., was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the hotel.
Chronicle
Suspect in Gruesome Oregon Train Station Attack Believed Victim Was a Robot Trying to Kill Him, Court Docs Say
Koryn D. Kraemer, the 25-year-old man arrested in a gruesome attack at a Gresham MAX platform Tuesday morning, told detectives that he bit the ear off the victim because he believed the man was a robot trying to kill him, according to a court filing in the case. Kraemer pleaded...
Chronicle
SW Washington Chiropractor Pleads Guilty to Rape
A former Battle Ground chiropractor pleaded guilty Wednesday to rape and indecent liberties charges for having sexual contact with patients. Mark S. LaRue, 70, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to third-degree rape and indecent liberties without forcible compulsion, under the health care provider prong. The indecent liberties charge listed seven victims who were assaulted between 2014 and 2017.
Victim of vicious attack at MAX stop in Gresham identified by authorities
GRESHAM, Ore. — David Woodard is in disbelief that a man he once shared a house with was the victim of a vicious attack. "I'm really shocked and surprised," Woodard said. "I'm so sorry for Gary and I'd hate for that to happen to anybody." Court documents identify 78-year-old...
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
High school teacher in Vancouver arrested after explicit texts to student, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police arrested a Mountain View High School teacher on Thursday accused of engaging in sexually explicit text conversations with a 17-year-old student. A staff member at Evergreen Public Schools contacted Vancouver police on Jan. 3 after the student reported that a teacher had "engaged in...
Court docs show Salem attempted kidnapping suspect has history of violent behavior
According to court documents, a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Salem park has been charged with doing this in the past.
Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected intoxicated driver ID’d
A man who was hit and killed by a driver suspected of DUII was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
kptv.com
PPB: Suspect arrested in Eastbank Esplanade shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a suspect in a December shooting on the Eastbank Esplanade has been taken into custody. Central Precinct officers first responded to the shooting Dec. 20 at 1:06 p.m. on the Eastbank Esplanade near Southeast Salmon Street. Arriving police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and began administering care before medics arrived to take the man to the hospital.
nbcrightnow.com
Man who chewed off the ear of 78-year-old man on Oregon train platform said the victim was a robot, police say
A man accused of chewing off the ear of a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform near Portland, Oregon, told detectives he thought the victim was a robot trying to kill him, police said. Koryn Daniel Kraemer was charged with second-degree assault in Multnomah County District Court on Wednesday,...
Teens accused of setting multiple fires on Mount Tabor face charges once again
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teens accused of setting several fires in Portland, including dozens on Mount Tabor, are now facing charges once again. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon it was refiling charges against Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares and Wayne Chen. All three teens are 18-years-old. They face 14 charges, including arson, reckless burning and unlawful possession of a destructive device.
kptv.com
Businesses on NW 23rd Avenue feeling the impact of increased property crime
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It has a reputation for being one of Portland’s trendiest streets, but now frustration on Northwest 23rd Avenue from business owners appears to be at a tipping point over an increase in property crime. Walter Bowers, the founder of Thai Bloom, said over the last...
kptv.com
One arrested for bias crime after Salem crash, shooting
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after a minor car crash led to gunfire and assault, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 4:40 p.m., Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Northeast Lancaster Drive and Northeast Market Street. An investigation revealed that a man driving a crossover sedan shot at an SUV he believed hit his car.
kptv.com
Salem park attacker did same thing in 2018 and charges were dropped, court docs show
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A man will be back in court next week to face charges after police say he assaulted a woman who was out jogging at a Salem park. Salem police say the woman was out for a run Monday afternoon on a trail in Minto-Brown Island Park when she noticed a man start to follow her after she passed him.
kptv.com
Man arrested after speeding, crashing car with no license plates
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after speeding in a car with no license plates and crashing, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 10:30 p.m. officers saw a black Dodge Charger with no license plate driving upwards of 80 miles an hour on Southeast 122nd Avenue. The Charger matched the description of a car that escaped a police officer in the same area the night before.
Comments / 0