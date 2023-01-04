ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Aloha man charged with murder for October shooting in SE Portland Fred Meyer parking lot

A 37-year-old Aloha man has been charged with first-degree murder in an October shooting at a Fred Meyer parking lot, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Travis Raymond Helms is accused of fatally shooting Ian Lucas Beyers, 30, in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18. There was video surveillance footage of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Homeless man seriously injured in shooting, arson attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured Thursday morning after someone shot him and lit his tent on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on North Interstate Avenue. They found the man shot and the tent on fire. Portland Fire and Rescue put out the fire and the man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Homeless man shot, tent set on fire in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot and his tent was set on fire Thursday morning along North Interstate Avenue in Portland. Portland police confirmed the man was homeless. Police responded to the reported shooting in the area of North Interstate Avenue near...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting at a Portland hotel. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. One person, identified as 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr., was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the hotel.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

SW Washington Chiropractor Pleads Guilty to Rape

A former Battle Ground chiropractor pleaded guilty Wednesday to rape and indecent liberties charges for having sexual contact with patients. Mark S. LaRue, 70, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to third-degree rape and indecent liberties without forcible compulsion, under the health care provider prong. The indecent liberties charge listed seven victims who were assaulted between 2014 and 2017.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
kptv.com

Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PPB: Suspect arrested in Eastbank Esplanade shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a suspect in a December shooting on the Eastbank Esplanade has been taken into custody. Central Precinct officers first responded to the shooting Dec. 20 at 1:06 p.m. on the Eastbank Esplanade near Southeast Salmon Street. Arriving police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and began administering care before medics arrived to take the man to the hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Teens accused of setting multiple fires on Mount Tabor face charges once again

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teens accused of setting several fires in Portland, including dozens on Mount Tabor, are now facing charges once again. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon it was refiling charges against Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares and Wayne Chen. All three teens are 18-years-old. They face 14 charges, including arson, reckless burning and unlawful possession of a destructive device.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

One arrested for bias crime after Salem crash, shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after a minor car crash led to gunfire and assault, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 4:40 p.m., Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Northeast Lancaster Drive and Northeast Market Street. An investigation revealed that a man driving a crossover sedan shot at an SUV he believed hit his car.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after speeding, crashing car with no license plates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after speeding in a car with no license plates and crashing, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 10:30 p.m. officers saw a black Dodge Charger with no license plate driving upwards of 80 miles an hour on Southeast 122nd Avenue. The Charger matched the description of a car that escaped a police officer in the same area the night before.
PORTLAND, OR

