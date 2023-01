The Rutgers women’s basketball team earned their first in-conference victory with a 57-45 win over Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights (7-10, 1-4) dominated the Cornhuskers (10-6, 2-3) on a day celebrating Hall of Fame coach Theresa Grentz. The first quarter started off with low scoring from both teams. At the...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO