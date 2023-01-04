Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing
KRQE News 13
Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide
Albuquerque seeks millions for warrant backlog crackdown, new police facilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city leaders are pitching more than $50 million in funding requests for a slew of new law enforcement related investments, including funding to crackdown on Bernalillo County’s warrant backlog. The announcement came during a Friday news conference, less than ten days away from the start of the next 60-day New Mexico legislative […]
Los Altos Park project: Phase One nears completion
The city said it hopes the new softball complex will bring more revenue across the metro.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport […]
Previously-vandalized Santa Fe restaurant is open for business again
“Seeing all of the pictures of what had happened was so tragic."
Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating at least five recent shootings at the homes and offices of two Bernalillo County commissioners, two state senators and the state’s new attorney general. APD says the shootings occurred on five separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. APD first announced the […]
Albuquerque’s Springer Square Sky Link project dead in the water
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile piece of the city’s plan to bring downtown back to life is dead in the water. The developer behind the project, which included a sky bridge over the tracks, has pulled out. The Rail Trail Project is going to look different than originally planned. A key piece, the $6 […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
Santa Fe center hands out food, household items for first 2023 distribution event
The Santa Fe Indigenous Center held its first distribution of the year.
rrobserver.com
Nickelodeon’s ‘The Really Loud House’ finds a home in ABQ
It’s Tim Hobert’s last day on set in Albuquerque. He’s been busy for the past six months making “The Really Loud House” gets off the ground. “We’ve got a great cast and crew,” says the creator of the Nickelodeon series. “It’s been my first time working in New Mexico. The last time I was in New Mexico was for a wedding. Starting the series marked the first time I’ve worked in Albuquerque.”
Proposed bill: Government responsible for sidewalk repairs instead of New Mexico homeowners
Drive anywhere in the state and you are bound to see them - buckled, cracked, or damaged sidewalks.
New Bernalillo County Sheriff outlines crime fighting priorities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days after taking office, Bernalillo County’s new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration’s priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing a myriad of topics including pausing the department’s involvement in a reality TV show to how the sheriff is considering dealing with issues surrounding […]
Elected Officials Seemingly Targeted in at Least 4 New Mexico Shootings
Police in New Mexico are probing a number of recent shooting incidents apparently targeting elected officials, it emerged Thursday. Gunfire hit at least three homes and one office belonging to state politicians, including two state senators, in the last month. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a news conference on Thursday that the most recent shooting had occurred that day, at the office of state Senator Moe Maestas, who was elected last year after serving more than a decade in the state House. Eight rounds were also fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa in December, while...
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
KRQE News 13
Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced
rrobserver.com
Sandia casino gets new CO
ALBUQUERQUE – Sandia Resort & Casino has announced the appointment of Travis Garlick as chief operating officer. A 26-year industry veteran in Native American gaming, Garlick is transitioning from the Colorado casino market. Over his career, he has served in an executive capacity for both casino and resort operations.
KOAT 7
Abandoned RV fire in Albuquerque near I-25
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fire near Interstate 25 and Broadway engulfed a residential vehicle in flames. The RV was abandoned, according to the Bernalillo County Fire Department. The fire began around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. BCFD was able to contain the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause...
