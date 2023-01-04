The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office list of homicides for 2022 closed out at 52 such deaths, significantly lower than 2021’s modern-day record high of 91 slayings. The most recent homicide for the year was Kristopher Lewis, 44, who perished December 31, 2022 after being shot and was listed as the 51st Caddo Parish homicide of the year, and the 49th such death for Shreveport in that period.

