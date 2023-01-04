ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado's Rep. Lauren Boebert plays key role in showdown over election of US House speaker

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 88

subconsciousanswers
3d ago

So making stupid one liners that make no sense makes you a patriot? That women is dumb as a bag of rocks and is more patriotic to Russia than America.

Reply(4)
39
WTFer
2d ago

Boebert is right, everyone cries Republican Party need leader ship change from the top down, but nobody wants to get behind it. This party will not survive without changes in the leader Current party leaders are lame and ineffective.

Reply(10)
10
Ron Perrault
2d ago

Lauren Boebert knows that McCarthy is not the one. Mr. sold out the country and big time swamp gater can pout all he wants. He can want all he wants. He would have to be babysitted all the time. Fuddy duddy jokester, your past has caught up with you.

Reply(3)
8
Related
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Salon

"We're open to that": AOC floats speaker deal with GOP after talks with Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar

As House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., lost three more rounds of votes for speaker on Wednesday, some House Democrats floated a potential deal with Republicans – even as their own caucus chair threw cold water on the idea. But amid the chaos of the GOP's ongoing schism, the pressure to end the Republicans' two-day debacle has grown, with hopes of a Democratic deal spurred by comments from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio.
Tennessee Lookout

McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed

WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy’s campaign to become speaker of the U.S. House will stretch into at least Friday night, as the California Republican inched ahead in his struggle to unite his divided party around his candidacy and an overhaul of rules under which the chamber will operate. “We’ll come back tonight, and I believe at […] The post McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy loses second round of voting for House speaker amid GOP defections

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost a second round of votes to become House Speaker after a coterie of House conservatives voted against his bid.A coterie of conservatives voted for Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio despite the fact that Mr Jordan gave an impassioned speech urging his colleagues to support Mr McCarthy. In all, only 203 Republicans voted for Mr McCarthy for Speaker, 15 votes short of the requisite 218 votes needed to obtain the gavel. Conversely, all 212 Democrats voted for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Republican hardliners had criticised Mr McCarthy’s bid to become speaker of the House...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker on 15th round after fight nearly breaks out

The longest contest for speaker of the House of Representatives in more than a century has come to an end with the narrow, dramatic election of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to the role.The California congressman entered the US Capitol on 6 January promising “progress” after repeatedly failing to gain enough votes to secure the gavel.More than 12 hours later, after several more rounds of voting, the beginnings of a brawl among Republican members and frantic negotiations, he finally made some at the cost of the stability of his own job as well as serious giveaways in the form...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy