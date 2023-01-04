‘Power’: Tommy Could Have Been Bigger Than Ghost

For years, Power fans watched Tommy (Joseph Sikora) , and Ghost (Omari Hardwick) helm their drug empire. Even when differences got in their way (namely Anglea (Lela Loren)), the men were always able to come back to one another. Their friendship spanned decades and only ended with Ghost’s death.

However, had Tommy done things differently while Ghost was alive, he could have been the biggest drug dealer on the East Coast.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ | Starz

Here’s why Tommy didn’t die on ‘Power’

When the cast and crew learned that Power was ending, Hardwick assumed Tommy and Ghost would go out together in a hail of gunfire. However, things didn’t exactly pan out that way. Instead, Ghost died at the hands of his son, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), and Tommy survived .

Sikora believes he has some idea about why his character is still standing. “The reason that Tommy is alive is that we had a show about selling drugs, and not just selling drugs, but the consequences, the aftermath, the destruction,” he explained via Express . “But ultimately, you only had one character who started out wanting to sell drugs and finished wanting to sell drugs, and now that backdrop has outlasted the character.”

Tommy could have been bigger than Ghost

Fans of the original Power know that Tommy was always second in command to Ghos t. Though the men were business partners, Tommy was more of the muscle, and he was hotheaded, where Ghost was more level-headed and business minded. However, had Tommy played his cards right, he could have singlehandedly been the biggest drug dealer on the East Coast.

In Season 2, when Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) was released from jail, Ghost planned to kill him. However, Tommy didn’t help because he still felt loyal to Kanan. If Tommy would have killed Kanan, enabling Ghost to get out of the drug game as he wanted, he could have used his connections with the Italian mafia to become their only connect.

Unfortunately, things didn’t quite turn out as expected, but Tommy still has a chance to rebuild in Chicago.

Ghost’s death changed Tommy for the better in ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Now that Ghost is dead ; fans have been watching Tommy navigate the drug game without him in Chicago. Power Book IV: Force has showcased how much Ghost’s death changed Tommy. “He can’t help himself with his incredible hatred and rage problem, to leaping before he looks,” Sikora told TV Line . “But he has evolved into a much more deft strategist. But so did [ Power ‘s] Tariq. I think the death of Ghost opened up the spirit of the strategy that made a really complex gangster, and that is now Tommy.”

Filming for the second season of Force has been completed filming, and fans are expected to see an even darker side of the New York gangster when the show returns to Starz. Gary Lennon, who was a part of the writing team who developed the Tommy character, has been pegged as showrunner for Season 2.

“Our show is now in the brilliantly capable hands of Gary Lennon, who is now our showrunner,” Sikora told TV Line . “I’m overjoyed. The fans have got to be ecstatic… Now you have the true voice of Tommy Egan back. Gary Lennon is the cultivator of that… I could not be more excited about that. However, whatever Gary comes up with — and if that’s knocking boots with Claudia — I can only promise that, however, twisted that is at this point, it will make sense.”