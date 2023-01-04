Donovan Mitchell Reveals He Was Drug Tested After 71-Point Performance

Donovan Mitchell received a drug test after legendary performance against Bulls.

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell had one of the most legendary performances in NBA history against the Chicago Bulls recently. He put up 71 points and 11 assists and was obviously the key reason the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to come out on top.

Sometimes after players have big performances, we see the league drug test them to ensure that they are not using any performance-enhancing substances. Recently, Donovan Mitchell revealed that he also had to take a drug test after his recent 71-point performance.

Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning

Obviously, the NBA is simply doing its due diligence and making sure that players are not abusing substances to improve their ability on the basketball court. We can assume that Donovan Mitchell tested negative due to him joking about this, and it is clear that his legendary performance was all due to his talent, rather than any substances he has taken.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Can Win A Championship This Year

There is no doubt that the Cleveland Cavaliers are a talented squad this season, and they have the potential to get far in the playoffs. In fact, Donovan Mitchell has claimed that the team has the ability to win a championship .

Being to the Finals four times in a row is greatness. Kevin’s been a part of that and he’s the last one left of that group. For us, we’re not LeBron James. But as a collective we can ultimately get there if we do it as a group. And we want to bring back another championship for this city. Our fans are passionate. We have the skill. We have the ability to do that. But we have a way to go. We have to do the work, but we play with that intention set. We don’t play to say, ‘Oh, let’s make it to the playoffs or the second round.’ Our goal is to win the championship and play to the best of our ability. The city has seen it once and they’ll hopefully see it again.

Obviously, the Cleveland Cavaliers would have to get through some tough squads to make it to the Finals. Though it is hard to imagine them beating teams like the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets, with Donovan Mitchell it could be possible.

There is no doubt that the Cleveland Cavaliers are the best basketball situation Donovan Mitchell has been in during his career . Hopefully, he is able to take advantage and lead them to a championship in the future.

