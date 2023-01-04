Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Legislature moving ahead with bail amendment
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature is moving quickly to put a constitutional amendment on the April ballot that would make it harder for criminal defendants to get out of jail on bail. The proposal has been around for years, but it gained new momentum last year after...
WJFW-TV
Four people accused of beating and holding a female captive in Oneida Co; all arrested
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Four people were arrested in December after a woman reported that she was held captive, tied to a chair, strangled with a belt, and beaten at a residence in the Town of Pine Lake. Jay William Lloyd, 38, Laura Lynn Schultz, 38, Andrew Paul Horbinski, 30, and...
WJFW-TV
Statewide alert issued for two snowmobiles stolen from a Florence Co. cabin
FLORENCE CO. (WJFW) - A statewide alert has been issued out of Florence County, for the reported theft of two snowmobiles from a seasonal cabin. According to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, the snowmobiles were most likely stolen during the early morning hours on December 23, from a private property near County Highway B in Aurora.
Comments / 0