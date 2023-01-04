Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Aspirus health expert explains what to do during cardiac arrest
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating suddenly. Aspirus MedEvac Education Coordinator Shaun Piller, says there’s a number of factors that can cause it. "You can bleed out in a trauma you can go into cardiac arrest; you can have electro light imbalances; you can have a heart attack which is a thrombosis which is blocking your authorities," said Shaun Piller. According to the CDC, approximately 70 to 90 percent of individuals who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, die before reaching the hospital. "You need to do CPR to keep all of your vital organs alive and without that oxygen moving around everything dies," he said. "We all need oxygen and without that oxygen being circulated you die," said Piller. "The AED defibrillator is important you always don’t have access to that and that’s why CPR is important," he said.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
WJFW-TV
Municipal Snow Removal
RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Shoveling snow is one task that can’t be avoided in the Northwoods. Dave Melvin, Rhinelander’s code enforcement officer, wants to remind residents to clear their sidewalks and driveways. This can be difficult when snow plows push snow onto already shoveled sidewalks and driveways.
WJFW-TV
Zone A of the Langlade County Snowmobile Trails opening Sat. morning
LANGLADE COUNTY (WJFW) - Some of the snowmobile trails in Langlade Co. will open Saturday at 6 a.m. Zone A of the county snowmobile trails system including state-funded trails is scheduled to open. Trails between intersections 49 & 58 and intersections 21B and 22B will remain closed until further notice.
WJFW-TV
Area animal shelters experiencing steady intake rates
When Amanda Haydon took over as director of the Oneida County Humane Society in 2021, she had a pretty good idea of what she was in for. Prior to being director, she was the assistant director. She also has a handful of pets that came right from the shelter. But...
WJFW-TV
Snowmy's New Hat
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJFW) - Since 2010, Snowmy Kromer has had the same signature red hat. With Stormy Kromer’s lifetime warranty, Snowmy can retire his old hat for a new one after this winter. Bob Jacquart, Chairman of Stormy Kromer, is excited for the challenge. Bob made Snowmy’s current size...
WJFW-TV
Y-Watch 1-5-23
Michael was born in Tomahawk and attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. During the winter months he can be found on the ski slopes. An avid coffee drinker he can be seen frequenting Northwoods cafes.
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
WJFW-TV
Medford sneaks past Northland Pines for outright lead in Great Northern Conference
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Northland Pines and Medford share a tie for first place in the Great Northern Conference with a 3-0 record in Great Northern Conference play before their matchup on Friday. This matchup would decide who jumps up to outright first place in the conference. Overall, Northland Pines was 9-2 on the season, while Medford was 7-3. This game had a lot of hype around it, and lived up to it in every single way. Northland Pines' big three of Nolan Lurvey, Gabe Smith and Griffin Stiemke played a solid game on both ends of the ball. However, it wasn't enough to get past Medford, as the Raiders won this one 59-50 to take control of the great Northern Conference.
Multi-county property fraud alert system
Get alerted if your property becomes a potential victim of property or mortgage fraud.Photo byMy Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. The land records office has a simple way for residents to be alerted if their property becomes the victim of property or mortgage fraud. This type of fraud has become the fastest growing while collar crime, according to the FBI as stated on the Property Fraud Alert website.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander boys hockey uses strong 1st and 3rd periods to get past Medford
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander High School's boys hockey team has been on a roll this season. They ended 2022 with a 4-1 win over Marshfield to give them some much needed momentum heading in to 2023, with postseason quickly approaching. Their first game of 2023 was a Great Northern Conference...
WJFW-TV
Four people accused of beating and holding a female captive in Oneida Co; all arrested
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Four people were arrested in December after a woman reported that she was held captive, tied to a chair, strangled with a belt, and beaten at a residence in the Town of Pine Lake. Jay William Lloyd, 38, Laura Lynn Schultz, 38, Andrew Paul Horbinski, 30, and...
WJFW-TV
Florence stays undefeated in conference play with win over Three Lakes
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Three Lakes and Florence were 3-0 in Northern Lakes Conference play before their head-to-head matchup on Friday. The winner of this game would take the lead outright in the NLC. Overall, Florence is 8-1 on the season, while Three Lakes was 7-2. Florence was able to gather some momentum in the first half, taking a large lead and then being able to maintain it the entire way through for a 53-33 win on the road.
WJFW-TV
Northland Pines to play JV football only in 2023
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Northland Pines Football Team announced that they will only have JV football for the 2023 season because of low numbers from upperclassmen. According to the Activities Director Josh Tilley, the plan supports the goal of being able to play a varsity schedule in 2024. Input on this decision also came from parents and coaches.
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union girls continue conference dominance with win over Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union traveled to the home of the Hodags to face off with Rhinelander. The T-birds were looking for a win after losing both games in the Watertown Holiday Shootout to Aquinas and Waupun. While Rhinelander were in desperate need of a win. Lakeland Union played good...
WJFW-TV
Cody Kamrath taken into custody by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE 01/05/22 - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office updated their post saying that Cody Kamrath was located and taken into custody without incident. The Sheriff's Office reports that he was taken into custody when he was reportedly on the library steps. RHINELANDER - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander boys end Lakeland Union's five-game win streak
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The 2-6 Rhinelander Hodags hosted the 6-3 Lakeland Union T-birds. This was a big match up for Great Northern Conference standings. The Hodags were coming off of a win last week when they defeated Ashland 85-46. On the other hand, Lakeland Union was on a 5 game winning streak before this game.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander-native, Parker Retzlaff, will race full time in NASCAR's Xfinity Series in 2023
(WJFW) - Rhinelander native, Parker Retzlaff announced that he will be racing full time in NASCAR's Xfinity Series. Retzlaff will drive the No. 31 Chevy Camaro, moving into the seat held by Myatt Snider in 2022. Retzlaff will have sponsorship from FunkAway and Ponsse in 2023. Retzlaff will race for...
