RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating suddenly. Aspirus MedEvac Education Coordinator Shaun Piller, says there’s a number of factors that can cause it. "You can bleed out in a trauma you can go into cardiac arrest; you can have electro light imbalances; you can have a heart attack which is a thrombosis which is blocking your authorities," said Shaun Piller. According to the CDC, approximately 70 to 90 percent of individuals who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, die before reaching the hospital. "You need to do CPR to keep all of your vital organs alive and without that oxygen moving around everything dies," he said. "We all need oxygen and without that oxygen being circulated you die," said Piller. "The AED defibrillator is important you always don’t have access to that and that’s why CPR is important," he said.

