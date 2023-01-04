Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Cloudy with bits of sunshine Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Dry and cooler on Thursday with... wait for it... a little sun! We take a second step down with temperatures Friday as they return to a more normal feel for early January, along with a few flurries Friday morning. Temperatures will stay near to slightly above average, so no real bitter cold and no notable snowfall anytime soon.
Temperatures will hover in 30s for most of weekend, dry conditions expected
PITTSBURGH — Grab the extra layers as you head out to take down Christmas decorations this weekend. Temperatures will hover in the 30s, near normal for this time of the year, but the wind will knock the wind chill into the 20s. Most of the weekend will be dry,...
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
New taco shop slated for former Reed & Co. space in Lawrenceville
PITTSBURGH — California Taco Shop, a local restaurant with locations in Shaler and Wexford, is now ready to set up its third location on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. The restaurant recently posted an obligatory “coming soon” sign in the former location of Reed & Co. at 4113 Butler St., where it looks to replace what was a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch operation.
wtae.com
WTAE Channel 4 launches weekly program 'WTAE Listens'
WTAE Channel 4 announced the launch of "WTAE Listens," a 30-minute public affairs program which will strive to do exactly what its name suggests…listen. Every week, WTAE will listen to the people who live in and around Pittsburgh about the issues in their communities, and the people they see trying to make things better.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh in the spotlight on the big screen and the small screen this weekend
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh region will be in the spotlight on both the big screen and the small screen this weekend. The Tom Hanks movie “A Man Called Otto” hits local movie screens on Friday after getting a limited release in some other markets late last month.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie Website
Eat This, Not That! is a go-to website for all things food and health. Although a waffle isn't the healthiest thing you can eat, I am highlighting one of their stories featuring Pennsylvania waffles. Because sometimes we can all go for a waffle - one that is crisp on the edges, a bit fluffy in the middle, with outstanding flavor. And of course, real maple syrup.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Meet Umpire
Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) Umpire is quite the catch! This sweet, energetic big boy arrived at Animal Friends as a stray. He loves people and nature walks. The way to his heart is through head rubs and treats! He is looking for a patient adopter who will use positive-reinforcement training to coach him on redirecting his energy and walking on a leash. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he is the only dog. After all, he wants to be your star player! Ready to add Umpire to your team?
wtae.com
2 popular Pittsburgh businesses shut down due to freezing temperatures and burst pipes
Bicycle Heaven and Popie Redd's Barbecue are shut down, with no word on when they will open again. The abominable sub-zero temperatures ripped open pipes and caused major flooding over Christmas weekend. Bicycle Heaven is located on the edge of Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, and Popie Redd's Barbecue is in Braddock...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh honors retired cobbler with "Gabriel Fontana Day" in the city
Pittsburgh City Council declared yesterday Gabriel Fontana Day in honor of the retired cobbler's service to the Downtown community, where he worked for 48 years. Fontana, 81, learned the shoemaker's trade during his boyhood in Italy before moving to Pennsylvania in the early 1970s. For 48 years, he ran Gabriel Fontana Shoe Repair on Forbes Avenue. Ahead of his retirement at the end of 2022, Fontana reflected on his long career in a Pittsburgh City Paper profile than.
nextpittsburgh.com
6 places for a perfect martini in Pittsburgh (and the secret to ordering)
Food & Wine recently declared the martini as “the” drink of the year for 2022. Lovers of the olive-or-twist cocktail would argue that it’s a drink staple for good reason. The recent popularity of the espresso martini has opened the door to drinkers exploring the classic version.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery
It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
‘I heard gunfire’: Eyewitness details terrifying moments surrounding McKnight Road shooting
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One day after a shooting caused total chaos on busy McKnight Road, Channel 11 is getting new details on how it all played out. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 1 person shot, another injured after shooting along busy McKnight Road. A driving instructor from Rogers Driving School...
wtae.com
Behind the scenes of 'Cirque du Soleil: Corteo' in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Did you ever want to run away and join the circus? A 16-year-old high school student got to do that, at least for one day. Dante Santilli, a sophomore at Westinghouse Arts Academy in Wilmerding, enjoyed a behind-the-scenes peek at "Corteo," the latest Cirque du Soleil production to come through Pittsburgh.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
wtae.com
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
Rockslide causes Allegheny County road closure
A road closed in Allegheny County Thursday morning due to a rockslide. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured large boulders across Brighton Road in Ross Township. The road between Bascom Avenue and Jacks Run Road closed to traffic. Fire trucks were on the scene. The call came in around...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
Comments / 0