Pittsburgh, PA

Cloudy with bits of sunshine Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Dry and cooler on Thursday with... wait for it... a little sun! We take a second step down with temperatures Friday as they return to a more normal feel for early January, along with a few flurries Friday morning. Temperatures will stay near to slightly above average, so no real bitter cold and no notable snowfall anytime soon.
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
New taco shop slated for former Reed & Co. space in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — California Taco Shop, a local restaurant with locations in Shaler and Wexford, is now ready to set up its third location on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. The restaurant recently posted an obligatory “coming soon” sign in the former location of Reed & Co. at 4113 Butler St., where it looks to replace what was a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch operation.
WTAE Channel 4 launches weekly program 'WTAE Listens'

WTAE Channel 4 announced the launch of "WTAE Listens," a 30-minute public affairs program which will strive to do exactly what its name suggests…listen. Every week, WTAE will listen to the people who live in and around Pittsburgh about the issues in their communities, and the people they see trying to make things better.
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Meet Umpire

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) Umpire is quite the catch! This sweet, energetic big boy arrived at Animal Friends as a stray. He loves people and nature walks. The way to his heart is through head rubs and treats! He is looking for a patient adopter who will use positive-reinforcement training to coach him on redirecting his energy and walking on a leash. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he is the only dog. After all, he wants to be your star player! Ready to add Umpire to your team?
Pittsburgh honors retired cobbler with "Gabriel Fontana Day" in the city

Pittsburgh City Council declared yesterday Gabriel Fontana Day in honor of the retired cobbler's service to the Downtown community, where he worked for 48 years. Fontana, 81, learned the shoemaker's trade during his boyhood in Italy before moving to Pennsylvania in the early 1970s. For 48 years, he ran Gabriel Fontana Shoe Repair on Forbes Avenue. Ahead of his retirement at the end of 2022, Fontana reflected on his long career in a Pittsburgh City Paper profile than.
It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery

It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
Behind the scenes of 'Cirque du Soleil: Corteo' in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Did you ever want to run away and join the circus? A 16-year-old high school student got to do that, at least for one day. Dante Santilli, a sophomore at Westinghouse Arts Academy in Wilmerding, enjoyed a behind-the-scenes peek at "Corteo," the latest Cirque du Soleil production to come through Pittsburgh.
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
Rockslide causes Allegheny County road closure

A road closed in Allegheny County Thursday morning due to a rockslide. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured large boulders across Brighton Road in Ross Township. The road between Bascom Avenue and Jacks Run Road closed to traffic. Fire trucks were on the scene. The call came in around...
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
