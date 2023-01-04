ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McLeod Health welcomes new general surgeon in Cheraw

CHERAW, S.C. — McLeod Health welcomes Board Certified General Surgeon, Jason E. Davis, MD to McLeod Surgery Cheraw and McLeod Health Cheraw. As a general surgeon, Dr. Davis is pleased to offer education and surgical treatment involving breast, gallbladder, hernias, thyroid and parathyroid, skin and soft tissue as well as a variety of cancers using the latest minimally invasive techniques when possible. He also performs colon cancer screening (colonoscopies) and management of dialysis access.
Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
SC Department of Social Services Receives New Grant

SC Department of Social Services recently received approval of a new federal planning grant award to help the state’s continued expansion of the state’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) infrastructure. This work aligns with and furthers SCDSS’ commitment to strengthen the state’s integrated early childhood system, prepare low- income and disadvantaged children to enter kindergarten, invest in the early childhood workforce, and expand access to high-quality ECCE programs in a mixed delivery system.The grant provides an additional $3.7 million in federal funds through the new Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Planning Grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.
Upstate pharmacy to pay $275K after 46 bottles of cough syrup go missing

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Justice said an Upstate pharmacy has agreed to pay $275,000 after an inspection revealed the business could not account for 46 bottles of cough syrup. The Drug Enforcement Agency and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control launched an...
Remembering a Horse Advocate Hero

This article is in memory of D.P. Lowther, 89, who spent his life helping to save the Marsh Tacky horse, unique to South Carolina. The paths of Charleston Animal Society and the founder of the Marsh Tacky Association, D.P. Lowther, first crossed in 2019. It was shortly after the Animal...
Crisis at Shelters Across SC

For the second summer in a row, Charleston Animal Society’s initiative, No Kill South Carolina 2024, along with the South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA) and the South Carolina Animal Welfare Coalition (SCALC) declared a “state of emergency” across South Carolina. Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore explains how shelters reached this critical level.
350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust

In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge

Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
South Carolina experiences record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Commerce today released its 2022 industry recruitment results which reflect historic economic activity. From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in state history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs.
Stronger Laws Can Mean Better Lives for Animals

From pet-friendly beaches, to hotels, parks, and the dozens of restaurants that always have a fresh bowl of water ready for your pup, it’s no surprise that Charleston comes up as one of America’s most dog-friendly cities. We Charlestonians are dog lovers, there’s no denying that. But...
