Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Club alum, bank executive gives backPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th yearPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Christmas events this coming weekPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
WYFF4.com
Upstate school district offers free education degrees through new program
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — There is a shortage of certified educators in South Carolina that needs to be addressed, and Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is taking steps to address the need. According to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) 2022-23 South Carolina Annual...
McLeod Health welcomes new general surgeon in Cheraw
CHERAW, S.C. — McLeod Health welcomes Board Certified General Surgeon, Jason E. Davis, MD to McLeod Surgery Cheraw and McLeod Health Cheraw. As a general surgeon, Dr. Davis is pleased to offer education and surgical treatment involving breast, gallbladder, hernias, thyroid and parathyroid, skin and soft tissue as well as a variety of cancers using the latest minimally invasive techniques when possible. He also performs colon cancer screening (colonoscopies) and management of dialysis access.
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
South Carolina lawmakers to consider ending part of approval process for new health care facilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers will once again consider getting rid of part of the approval process for new health care facilities across the state. A bill in the State Senate would remove the Certificate of Need review process for most health care facilities in South Carolina. Only nursing homes would have […]
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at South Carolina high school; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
Organization assists families impacted by childhood cancer in Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An organization in the Carolinas is helping parents and children cope with the effects of childhood cancer. Executive Director of Children’s Cancer Partners, Laura Allen, said most of North and South Carolina lack treatment facilities and the technology needed to treat pediatric cancer patients. “In South Carolina, there is no […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
kool1027.com
SC Department of Social Services Receives New Grant
SC Department of Social Services recently received approval of a new federal planning grant award to help the state’s continued expansion of the state’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) infrastructure. This work aligns with and furthers SCDSS’ commitment to strengthen the state’s integrated early childhood system, prepare low- income and disadvantaged children to enter kindergarten, invest in the early childhood workforce, and expand access to high-quality ECCE programs in a mixed delivery system.The grant provides an additional $3.7 million in federal funds through the new Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Planning Grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.
FOX Carolina
Upstate pharmacy to pay $275K after 46 bottles of cough syrup go missing
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Justice said an Upstate pharmacy has agreed to pay $275,000 after an inspection revealed the business could not account for 46 bottles of cough syrup. The Drug Enforcement Agency and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control launched an...
carolinatails.org
Remembering a Horse Advocate Hero
This article is in memory of D.P. Lowther, 89, who spent his life helping to save the Marsh Tacky horse, unique to South Carolina. The paths of Charleston Animal Society and the founder of the Marsh Tacky Association, D.P. Lowther, first crossed in 2019. It was shortly after the Animal...
carolinatails.org
Crisis at Shelters Across SC
For the second summer in a row, Charleston Animal Society’s initiative, No Kill South Carolina 2024, along with the South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA) and the South Carolina Animal Welfare Coalition (SCALC) declared a “state of emergency” across South Carolina. Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore explains how shelters reached this critical level.
WLTX.com
South Carolina man convicted of defrauding state Medicaid of over $1 million despite not having clients
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prosecutors say a South Carolina man claimed to be providing behavioral health services to disabled, low-income people. But details released during his recent trial suggest he actually used the stolen identities of nearly 200 people with disabilities to game the system of over $1 million in Medicaid funds.
carolinatails.org
350 Dogs Rescued in Historic SC Dog Fighting Bust
In late September, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the...
wpde.com
Son didn't fall, but thrown off balcony at West Florence High School: Parents
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The parents of a 16-year-old boy said the district's statement that their son fell off of a balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School during a physical exchange with another student is not the truth. Kay Kennedy said her son was thrown over...
stnonline.com
South Carolina Case Highlights Need for Attendants on School Buses
A special investigative report that aired in December on television station Queen City News in Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed a 2018 incident in neaby Chesterfield County, South Carolina, when a nonverbal autistic child was attacked 96 times by one boy on a school bus ride. Upon arriving home, her parents...
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at West Florence High School will remain in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Family Court Judge FitzLee H. McEachin ruled Friday morning that a 16-year-old boy accused of throwing another 16-year-old off of a second-floor balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice. The hearing took...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
golaurens.com
South Carolina experiences record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Commerce today released its 2022 industry recruitment results which reflect historic economic activity. From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in state history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs.
carolinatails.org
Stronger Laws Can Mean Better Lives for Animals
From pet-friendly beaches, to hotels, parks, and the dozens of restaurants that always have a fresh bowl of water ready for your pup, it’s no surprise that Charleston comes up as one of America’s most dog-friendly cities. We Charlestonians are dog lovers, there’s no denying that. But...
North Carolina civil-rights pioneer, 80, receives portrait from inspired South Carolina artist
A South Carolina artist, inspired by the life of Charlotte civil rights pioneer Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, presented her with her portrait on Thursday.
