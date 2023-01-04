SC Department of Social Services recently received approval of a new federal planning grant award to help the state’s continued expansion of the state’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) infrastructure. This work aligns with and furthers SCDSS’ commitment to strengthen the state’s integrated early childhood system, prepare low- income and disadvantaged children to enter kindergarten, invest in the early childhood workforce, and expand access to high-quality ECCE programs in a mixed delivery system.The grant provides an additional $3.7 million in federal funds through the new Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Planning Grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO