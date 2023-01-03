ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Has inflation finally peaked?

It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022.
The Independent

Ireland’s rate of inflation has peaked – finance minister

Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath has said that the rate of inflation has peaked and is on a downward trajectory that is expected to accelerate.The latest figures from the European Central Bank show the rate of inflation dropped further than expected, though inflation when energy prices were excluded remained high.Despite inflation staying over 8%, Mr McGrath said that the rate of price increases is expected to ease.“It is our view now that inflation has actually peaked and is now on a downward trajectory,” Mr McGrath told RTE’s News At One on Friday.It is in all of our interest that we...
NASDAQ

Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
CNBC

Treasury yields fall after economic reports signal inflation may be cooling

Treasury yields ticked lower Friday as investors digested economic data and assessed its implication for the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month of December, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000,...
CNBC

Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction

The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
Big Country News

Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023

(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Big fall in euro zone inflation offers little help for ECB

(Adds economist commentary, retail and sentiment data) FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation tumbled last month but underlying price pressures are still rising and economic growth indicators are surprisingly benign, suggesting that the European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates for months to come. Fighting a historic...

