Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath has said that the rate of inflation has peaked and is on a downward trajectory that is expected to accelerate.The latest figures from the European Central Bank show the rate of inflation dropped further than expected, though inflation when energy prices were excluded remained high.Despite inflation staying over 8%, Mr McGrath said that the rate of price increases is expected to ease.“It is our view now that inflation has actually peaked and is now on a downward trajectory,” Mr McGrath told RTE’s News At One on Friday.It is in all of our interest that we...

2 DAYS AGO