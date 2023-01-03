Read full article on original website
Inflation drops sharply in Europe but some prices are still rising faster
Inflation in Europe continued to decline in December as energy prices rose at a slower pace.
U.S. inflation has not 'turned the corner yet', IMF's Gopinath warns -FT
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Inflation in the United States has not "turned the corner yet" and it is too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory in the fight on rising prices, a top IMF official said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday.
Indian economic growth to slow to 7% in 2022/23, govt forecasts
NEW DELHI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - India's government expects economic growth to slow in the financial year ending March, as pandemic-related distortions ease and pent-up demand for goods levels out going into 2023.
Has inflation finally peaked?
It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022.
Ireland’s rate of inflation has peaked – finance minister
Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath has said that the rate of inflation has peaked and is on a downward trajectory that is expected to accelerate.The latest figures from the European Central Bank show the rate of inflation dropped further than expected, though inflation when energy prices were excluded remained high.Despite inflation staying over 8%, Mr McGrath said that the rate of price increases is expected to ease.“It is our view now that inflation has actually peaked and is now on a downward trajectory,” Mr McGrath told RTE’s News At One on Friday.It is in all of our interest that we...
Here's Why Egg Prices Surged in 2022. Those Elevated Costs Could Last Into the First Quarter of 2023, Expert Says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.
More interest rate hikes coming? Fed will remain committed to reducing inflation, official says
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The Federal Reserve remains committed to reducing inflation in the U.S. economy, an official told an audience at the 21st Annual Economic Forecast Forum on Friday afternoon. According to Tom Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, demand for goods...
European markets clock best week since November as investors digest U.S. jobs report
LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. All sectors were in the green. Basic resources led gains with a 2.5% rise, as chemicals and energy stocks both rose around 1.9%. Inflation in the euro zone dropped...
8 hedge funds that made a killing by betting against the world economy last year as stocks and bonds plummeted
Some hedge fund managers made triple-digit returns in 2022 by betting against the global economy. That outperformance came in a year when the benchmark S&P 500 plunged 19%. The best-performing traders forecast steep interest-rate increases and bet against struggling currencies and government bonds. For most investors, 2022 was a year...
Stocks posted their worst year since 2008, but the market isn't as bad as the Great Recession and will rebound 15% this year, Oppenheimer says
The S&P 500 just posted its worst loss since 2008 - but the market isn't as bad as the Great Recession, according to Oppenheimer.
Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
Treasury yields fall after economic reports signal inflation may be cooling
Treasury yields ticked lower Friday as investors digested economic data and assessed its implication for the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month of December, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000,...
Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction
The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023
(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
The latest jobs report showed hiring was still strong but wage growth slowed. Here's what that means for stocks and the Fed.
US stocks climbed after the December payrolls report, but analysts said hurdles remain for the market. Inflation is moving in the right direction with monthly wage growth slowing. But the Fed is likely to keep pushing back on expectations that it will cut interest rates this year. The mixed bag...
US home price gains fall sharply in November as rising mortgage rates cool housing market
Home prices rose 8.6% in November, according to new CoreLogic data, the smallest gain in two years as high mortgage rates exclude prospective homebuyers.
UPDATE 1-Big fall in euro zone inflation offers little help for ECB
(Adds economist commentary, retail and sentiment data) FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation tumbled last month but underlying price pressures are still rising and economic growth indicators are surprisingly benign, suggesting that the European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates for months to come. Fighting a historic...
One Australian state is bucking real estate trend as house prices fall due to rising interest rates
West Australia appears to be diverging from the national downturn in housing prices brought on by rising interest rates, cost of living pressures and a shortage of homes.
