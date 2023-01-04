ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Helicopter lands on US 190 after crash involving 18-wheeler

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement shut down both sides of US 190 just west of the Mississippi River after an 18-wheeler tried to make a U-turn on the highway, kicking off a chain reaction crash. The crash was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 190 near LA...
PORT ALLEN, LA
fox8live.com

La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Officials searching for missing man in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to BRPD, Ian Hollis, 44, was last seen along South 10th Street. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Violent...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements set for Brusly High School student killed in police chase

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Funeral arrangements have been set for a Brusly High School student killed in a police chase on New Year’s Eve. The visitation for Caroline Gill, 16, will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Her funeral will begin at 1:30 p.m.
BRUSLY, LA
WAFB.com

5-year-old autistic child left alone on school bus for four hours

One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart; victim identified. One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. 9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, January 5. Updated: 10 hours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge has first homicide less than one week into new year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has experienced its first homicide of the new year. Late on Wednesday (Jan. 4), shots were fired in front of the Triple S Food Mart. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 22-year-old Illya Antwine “TJ” Winns Jr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Driver left special needs child on EBR school bus; 5-year-old found hours later in Baker

BATON ROUGE - Family members say a child with special needs was never dropped off at school after a bus driver failed to realize the boy was left alone on her bus. The boy's great-grandmother, Pleasant Hebert, told WBRZ the 5-year-old, who goes to school in Baton Rouge, was found in Baker. She said the child's usual bus got stuck in mud at Capitol Middle School, and students had to move to a different bus with another driver to get to school.
BATON ROUGE, LA

