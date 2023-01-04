Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
wbrz.com
Helicopter lands on US 190 after crash involving 18-wheeler
PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement shut down both sides of US 190 just west of the Mississippi River after an 18-wheeler tried to make a U-turn on the highway, kicking off a chain reaction crash. The crash was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 190 near LA...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana State Police investigating missing funds from West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
Louisiana State Police have launched an investigation into allegations that thousands of dollars are missing from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. LSP spokesman Trooper Christian Reed confirmed the investigation Thursday, but declined to comment further. District Attorney Tony Clayton said he was also unable to provide details about the...
theadvocate.com
Woman fatally shoots husband at Port Allen hotel, claims self-defense, officials say
A woman who fled to a neighboring parish after allegedly shooting her ex-husband dead at a Port Allen hotel early Friday has turned herself in to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement sources said. West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton said the shooting took place at the...
theadvocate.com
Girl, 7, dies after dog attack on Kendalwood Road, Baton Rouge sheriff says
A child is dead after she was attacked by a dog Friday evening, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said EMS and the St. George Fire Department were called to a home in the 25000 block of Kendalwood Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. A...
fox8live.com
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
Officials searching for missing man in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to BRPD, Ian Hollis, 44, was last seen along South 10th Street. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Violent...
theadvocate.com
Teen injured in police crash 'fighting for his life,' sheriff says; here's how to give blood
A week after two Brusly High School teens were killed when an Addis police officer slammed into their car during a multi-parish police chase, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff is urging people to donate blood to help a third crash victim still fighting for his life. Liam Dunn, was badly...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements set for Brusly High School student killed in police chase
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Funeral arrangements have been set for a Brusly High School student killed in a police chase on New Year’s Eve. The visitation for Caroline Gill, 16, will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Her funeral will begin at 1:30 p.m.
WAFB.com
5-year-old autistic child left alone on school bus for four hours
One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart; victim identified. One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. 9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, January 5. Updated: 10 hours...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge has first homicide less than one week into new year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has experienced its first homicide of the new year. Late on Wednesday (Jan. 4), shots were fired in front of the Triple S Food Mart. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 22-year-old Illya Antwine “TJ” Winns Jr.
theadvocate.com
Man found with gunshot wound to head in crashed car along I-110, Baton Rouge police say
A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition early Thursday after a police officer found him in a crashed car along Interstate 110 north with a bullet wound to the head. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the man's car, which had crashed into a concrete...
wbrz.com
Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana Police Jury says hello to interim coroner and goodbye to parish manager
East Feliciana Parish police jurors appointed an interim coroner at their first meeting of the new year, and some privately began saying goodbye to the jury’s manager. Parish Manager Joseph Moreau, who is in charge of day-to-day operations of the jury, said he is resigning to begin working in the private sector as a disaster recovery consultant.
WBRZ Obtained Traffic Video of Addis Police Chase That Killed Two Teenage Girls
WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto managed to obtain traffic camera video that captured the heartstopping moment during a police chase that claimed the lives of two local beloved teenage girls. The Brusly community started 2023 in mourning after a fatal accident during a police pursuit claimed the lives of high school students...
wbrz.com
Burglars reportedly shot at Ascension homeowners; suspects caught committing more crimes in EBR
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
wbrz.com
Driver left special needs child on EBR school bus; 5-year-old found hours later in Baker
BATON ROUGE - Family members say a child with special needs was never dropped off at school after a bus driver failed to realize the boy was left alone on her bus. The boy's great-grandmother, Pleasant Hebert, told WBRZ the 5-year-old, who goes to school in Baton Rouge, was found in Baker. She said the child's usual bus got stuck in mud at Capitol Middle School, and students had to move to a different bus with another driver to get to school.
wbrz.com
Woman claims her apartment was shot up Thursday night in most recent attack by belligerent neighbor
BATON ROUGE - A woman is afraid to go inside her own home after bullets flew through her apartment Thursday night, but she knows exactly where they came from. Mankisha Pike says she had been peacefully living in Avalon Apartments on Florida Boulevard for the last few years, but all that changed recently.
Accused murderer set free for a month before being re-arrested
In Dec. 2022, accused murderer Travis Layne, Jr., was released from the St. Mary Parish Jail on bond while warrants for his arrest were still active in Iberia Parish for second-degree murder.
Comments / 0