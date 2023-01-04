ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Hays Post

Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
BELTON, MO
Hays Post

Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a Kansas City home have identified the victim as 45-year-old Marcus R Benson. Just after 8p.m. Dec. 30, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

'Junk science' claim derails Kansas trial over baby's death

TOPEKA — The Douglas County district attorney will not retry a Eudora woman for murder after questionable conclusions from a medical examiner led to concern that she was improperly convicted. Carrody Buchhorn, a day care worker, was convicted in 2018 for killing 9-month-old Ollie Ortiz while in Buchhorn’s care....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Driver in fatal crash turns himself in to KHP investigators

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m Monday, an officer on patrol observed a 2002 Mini Cooper driven recklessly by 22-year-old Brandon Mann of Atchison at 6th and U.S.59 Highway, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The officer attempted to...
ATCHISON, KS
Hays Post

Critically endangered rhino calf born at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY —The Kansas City Zoo announced Thursday a new baby arrived. Zuri, a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to an adorable calf in the early morning hours on December 31. The rhinos’ animal care specialists report the calf is walking, nursing, and even playing spar, and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

$92M Powerball jackpot claimed in Kansas

The Kansas Lottery kicked off the new year with a bang this week, as not only was the winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle number announced, but the winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize as well. The winning...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🏈 Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman off injured reserve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from injured reserve on Wednesday, less than an hour before the deadline to decide whether to place him on the active roster or end his season, though it's unclear whether he will play this weekend in Las Vegas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

