Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a Kansas City home have identified the victim as 45-year-old Marcus R Benson. Just after 8p.m. Dec. 30, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they...
'Junk science' claim derails Kansas trial over baby's death
TOPEKA — The Douglas County district attorney will not retry a Eudora woman for murder after questionable conclusions from a medical examiner led to concern that she was improperly convicted. Carrody Buchhorn, a day care worker, was convicted in 2018 for killing 9-month-old Ollie Ortiz while in Buchhorn’s care....
Police investigate death of off-duty Kansas sheriff's deputy
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday the untimely death of Deputy Sonny Johnson. He died on Sunday while off duty, according to a social media report from the agency. The investigation into his death is being handled by the Kansas City Kansas Police Department. "At...
Mother of KC-area jail escapee accused of assisting in escape
KANSAS CITY – The mother and an associate of former fugitive Trevor Sparks of Kansas City, Mo., who was apprehended Friday have been charged in federal court with assisting in his escape from the Cass County Jail on December 12, according to the United State's Attorney. Dawn Branstietter, 54,...
Driver in fatal crash turns himself in to KHP investigators
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m Monday, an officer on patrol observed a 2002 Mini Cooper driven recklessly by 22-year-old Brandon Mann of Atchison at 6th and U.S.59 Highway, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The officer attempted to...
Kansas inmate alleges he is being denied cancer treatment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man who claims he was framed for a 2002 murder alleges in a federal lawsuit that the Kansas Department of Corrections is not providing proper medical treatment for his terminal cancer. Lawyers for John Keith Calvin, 56, said in an emergency filing last...
Critically endangered rhino calf born at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY —The Kansas City Zoo announced Thursday a new baby arrived. Zuri, a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to an adorable calf in the early morning hours on December 31. The rhinos’ animal care specialists report the calf is walking, nursing, and even playing spar, and...
Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
Ogallala Aquifer’s decline sets up big fight in Kansas
Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer
$92M Powerball jackpot claimed in Kansas
The Kansas Lottery kicked off the new year with a bang this week, as not only was the winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle number announced, but the winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize as well. The winning...
🏈 Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman off injured reserve
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from injured reserve on Wednesday, less than an hour before the deadline to decide whether to place him on the active roster or end his season, though it's unclear whether he will play this weekend in Las Vegas.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0