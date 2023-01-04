Read full article on original website
thepitchkc.com
Sail Away Wine hosts “Sommelier Showdown” benefitting Hope House
Sail Away Wine proves that drinking can be for a good cause with their Sommelier Showdown 2023. Entrants will compete for the title of “Kansas City’s Sage of Wine 2023.” The event will raise money for Hope House, a domestic violence shelter in the Kansas City area. Participants will do a blind taste test of one glass of wine and then will be given three minutes to fill out a questionnaire about the wine selection.
thepitchkc.com
New ramen bar coming to Overland Park in February
Overland Park will receive a new addition to the metro’s beloved ramen culture in February 2023. JINYA Ramen Bar originated in Los Angeles by founder Tomo Takahashi with the desire to bring the flavors from his favorite Japanese meals to the United States. Now, there are 50 locations across North America.
thepitchkc.com
Dish & Drink KC: New Year tamales at Taco Naco and miniBar’s Chili Tuesday’s
Tuesday Chili Night is our (and probably John Mellencamp’s) favorite night of the week at miniBar. After all, it’s hard not to love a bowl of chili offered with a shot—yes, you read that right. The chili combo consists of a bowl of chili served alongside a Hamm’s beer and your choice of shot for $12. The chili is homemade, with a delicious vegan option available that is sure to appease meat-free eaters and carnivores alike.
Wolfepack BBQ to open first stand-alone location in Kansas City
The family-owned barbecue company signed a lease in the Columbus Park neighborhood.
thepitchkc.com
KC Sips: Your Weekend Dining Guide
Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local. Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around KC. Cheers!
thepitchkc.com
Creature Feature: Mama Sweet Potato and Wilmer are ready to be snatched up
Mama Sweet Potato has given her all to her little batch of kitten fries. She had three tiny kittens—Waffle Fry, Curly Fry, and Crinkle Cut. They have been adopted, and this sweet mama is ready to find her furrever home too. She is a petite little floof and cannot...
foodgressing.com
Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 13 – 22, 2023. Celebrate Kansas City’s premier dining event at hundreds of restaurants throughout the metro. Show your support for KC’s restaurant industry and savor some of the finest plates the city has to offer, thanks to special multicourse menus available throughout the week. Plus, a portion of all proceeds benefit local charities.
kansascitymag.com
Inside an outdoorsy couple’s dream home on eight acres in the Northland
Amanda and Brian Baldwin are “outdoorsy” people, so when they set out to build their dream home, they made sure they were surrounded by nature both inside and out. It began with finding an eight-acre plot with mature trees and a pond in the northern reaches of Kansas City, where multi-acre parcels ideal for building family estates can still be found. Next was constructing their approximately six thousand-square-foot house with large open spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows to let the natural light flow in.
inkansascity.com
Banksia – South Plaza
We offer an exceptional menu of breakfast, and lunch; catering to the sophisticated diner in a casual cafe setting. We have combined a multicultural Australian influence on the classic European cafe and bakery to produce what we think is the concept the Mid-West has been missing.
thepitchkc.com
Flash Floods, Midwest Saloon, Collidescope, and more of the best local music videos
It’s now 2023, we’re all back to work, and sitting at a computer is the least appealing thing in the world after a month of drinking, eating rich food, and hanging with friends and family. Thankfully, in between Zoom calls and meetings which could’ve been emails, there’s a...
thepitchkc.com
Everything Everywhere, Eventually: Allen Epley’s warm solo debut belongs by the campfire
At the beginning of 2020, longtime Kansas City indie rockers Shiner released Schadenfreude, the band’s first new LP in nearly 20 years. At the same time, the band’s frontman, Allen Epley, was working on his first-ever solo album, Everything, which releases this month on Spartan Records. Given that the musician has been making music with Shiner, as well as The Life and Times, for nearly 30 years, it seems almost astonishing that it’s taken Epley this long to do a solo project, but here we are. The result is that songs collected on Everything bear the hallmarks of a project on which there was no rush.
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
kcur.org
Distinguished Kansas City Star journalist Dave Helling retires after 4 decades of reporting
As a journalist, Dave Helling has covered six Kansas City mayors, gun violence, redevelopment and more in the span of his 45-year career. "The challenges in this community have changed over that time," says Helling, but issues surrounding violent crime, transportation and public schools have continued. "I'd say we're doing...
Top concerts, music festivals coming to Kansas City area in 2023
From Taylor Swift to Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen to Shania Twain, Here are the top shows and music festivals coming to Kansas City in 2023.
KMBC.com
'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
Missouri’s Underground Complex That Would Make A Perfect Bat Cave
Suppose Batman was looking for a lair or a bat cave for his Missouri base of operations. He'd talk to the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest, about locating his bat cave in SubTropolis. What's SubTropolis? According to Hunt Midwest, it's the world's largest underground...
kansascitymag.com
Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed
Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
bluevalleypost.com
Prairiefire grocery store ‘coming soon’ — Will it be Amazon Fresh?
Construction is well underway on a new 43,000-square foot grocery at Overland Park’s Prairiefire. But who exactly will occupy the space once it’s complete remains a public mystery, though it has been speculated for years that the property will be home to the Kansas City area’s first Amazon Fresh market.
Kansas City apartments still without smoke detectors 8 months after fire
After a fire that left 15 people hospitalized, Stonegate Meadows residents said it’s pitiful that management still hasn’t installed smoke detectors.
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back hospitalized after rescuing kids from ocean
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Kansas City Chiefs running back is hospitalized in intensive care after saving his two children in the ocean. Peyton Hillis remains hospitalized following the accident. Hillis’ uncle Greg Hillis said the former NFL star is receiving treatment on his lungs and kidneys in a...
