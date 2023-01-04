ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thepitchkc.com

Sail Away Wine hosts “Sommelier Showdown” benefitting Hope House

Sail Away Wine proves that drinking can be for a good cause with their Sommelier Showdown 2023. Entrants will compete for the title of “Kansas City’s Sage of Wine 2023.” The event will raise money for Hope House, a domestic violence shelter in the Kansas City area. Participants will do a blind taste test of one glass of wine and then will be given three minutes to fill out a questionnaire about the wine selection.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

New ramen bar coming to Overland Park in February

Overland Park will receive a new addition to the metro’s beloved ramen culture in February 2023. JINYA Ramen Bar originated in Los Angeles by founder Tomo Takahashi with the desire to bring the flavors from his favorite Japanese meals to the United States. Now, there are 50 locations across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
thepitchkc.com

Dish & Drink KC: New Year tamales at Taco Naco and miniBar’s Chili Tuesday’s

Tuesday Chili Night is our (and probably John Mellencamp’s) favorite night of the week at miniBar. After all, it’s hard not to love a bowl of chili offered with a shot—yes, you read that right. The chili combo consists of a bowl of chili served alongside a Hamm’s beer and your choice of shot for $12. The chili is homemade, with a delicious vegan option available that is sure to appease meat-free eaters and carnivores alike.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thepitchkc.com

KC Sips: Your Weekend Dining Guide

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local. Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around KC. Cheers!
KANSAS CITY, MO
foodgressing.com

Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates

Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 13 – 22, 2023. Celebrate Kansas City’s premier dining event at hundreds of restaurants throughout the metro. Show your support for KC’s restaurant industry and savor some of the finest plates the city has to offer, thanks to special multicourse menus available throughout the week. Plus, a portion of all proceeds benefit local charities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Inside an outdoorsy couple’s dream home on eight acres in the Northland

Amanda and Brian Baldwin are “outdoorsy” people, so when they set out to build their dream home, they made sure they were surrounded by nature both inside and out. It began with finding an eight-acre plot with mature trees and a pond in the northern reaches of Kansas City, where multi-acre parcels ideal for building family estates can still be found. Next was constructing their approximately six thousand-square-foot house with large open spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows to let the natural light flow in.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Banksia – South Plaza

We offer an exceptional menu of breakfast, and lunch; catering to the sophisticated diner in a casual cafe setting. We have combined a multicultural Australian influence on the classic European cafe and bakery to produce what we think is the concept the Mid-West has been missing.
thepitchkc.com

Everything Everywhere, Eventually: Allen Epley’s warm solo debut belongs by the campfire

At the beginning of 2020, longtime Kansas City indie rockers Shiner released Schadenfreude, the band’s first new LP in nearly 20 years. At the same time, the band’s frontman, Allen Epley, was working on his first-ever solo album, Everything, which releases this month on Spartan Records. Given that the musician has been making music with Shiner, as well as The Life and Times, for nearly 30 years, it seems almost astonishing that it’s taken Epley this long to do a solo project, but here we are. The result is that songs collected on Everything bear the hallmarks of a project on which there was no rush.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kansascitymag.com

Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed

Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

