ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redstormsports.com

No. 24/23 St. John’s Falls at Seton Hall, 72-51

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J.- The No. 24/23 St. John's women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on the road at Seton Hall on Wednesday night, 72-51. After leading by nine at the break, the Pirates outscored the Red Storm 25-12 in the third quarter to run away with the contest inside Walsh Gymnasium.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy