SOUTH ORANGE, N.J.- The No. 24/23 St. John's women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on the road at Seton Hall on Wednesday night, 72-51. After leading by nine at the break, the Pirates outscored the Red Storm 25-12 in the third quarter to run away with the contest inside Walsh Gymnasium.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO