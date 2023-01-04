Read full article on original website
Iowa WBB Tip Time Preview - at Michigan
#16 IOWA HAWKEYES (11-4) at #14 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (13-2) SERIES: 73rd meeting – Iowa leads the series 52-20 (split last season) OFFENSE: IOWA: 86.1 PPG, 48.6% FG, 36.8% 3PT, 13.1 TO MICHIGAN: 76.4 PPG, 47.9% FG, 33.2% 3PT, 17.1 TO. DEFENSE: IOWA: 69.7 PPG, 39.7% FG, 31.1% 3PT, 15.5...
Gov. Evers to ban TikTok on state devices
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is getting ready to ban TikTok from state phones, tablets, and computers. Gov. Tony Evers on Friday reversed course, and announced a coming-ban. "We consulted with the FBI and our emergency management and came to the conclusion it's the best idea," the governor told a Milwaukee TV station. The governor...
