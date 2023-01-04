The Razorbacks hit the road this weekend to kick off the 2023 gymnastics season with a Big Ten/SEC match-up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb. It’s the ninth meeting all-time between the two teams, in which the Huskers have a 5-3 edge. Arkansas last traveled to Lincoln in 2014, a win for the Hogs. Both teams competed in last season’s quad meet at Denver, where the Razorbacks came away victorious and set a new program vault record of 49.500.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO