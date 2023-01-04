Read full article on original website
MBB Preview: #13 Arkansas at #22/20 Auburn
Who: #13 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-2, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (11-3, 1-1 SEC) What: Arkansas’ second-straight game versus a ranked opponent and third-straight versus “the Tigers.”. When: Saturday – Jan. 7 – 7:30 pm (CT) Where: Auburn, Ala. – Neville Arena. How (to follow):. –...
Razorbacks Hit Triple Digits Against Gators, 102-74
FAYETTVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball (15-3, 2-1 SEC) dominated on all cylinders against Florida (12-4, 1-2 SEC) to cruise to a 102-74 victory on Thursday. All five starters reached double digits in scoring with 15+ points each and the team tallied a season-high 23 assists, while outrebounding Florida, 43-33. For the first time since 2020, Arkansas hit the century mark in total points, while starting league play 2-1, which is the best for Arkansas in the SEC since the 2010-11 season.
Razorback Brew 1/5: Second Half Surge
Good morning. Razorback basketball is back in full swing, with the men’s team coming off a clutch ranked win, and the women’s team set to play tonight. Go inside the locker room following last night’s victory to hear from Coach Muss and plenty more. Now, what’s all...
Razorbacks at No. 4 in Perfect Game Preseason Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is ranked No. 4 in Perfect Game’s first top 25 of the year. It is Arkansas’ highest ranking in the publication’s preseason poll since 2013, when the Hogs began the year at No. 2. Perfect Game is the second of the six...
Gymbacks Take on Huskers in Season Opener
The Razorbacks hit the road this weekend to kick off the 2023 gymnastics season with a Big Ten/SEC match-up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb. It’s the ninth meeting all-time between the two teams, in which the Huskers have a 5-3 edge. Arkansas last traveled to Lincoln in 2014, a win for the Hogs. Both teams competed in last season’s quad meet at Denver, where the Razorbacks came away victorious and set a new program vault record of 49.500.
Woodson named Hogs’ co-Defensive Coordinator
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Marcus Woodson the Razorbacks’ co-Defensive Coordinator. Woodson heads to Arkansas after spending the last three seasons at Florida State as the Seminoles’ defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator. This past season, Woodson’s secondary helped lead the Noles to a 10-win campaign capped by a Cheez-It Bowl victory. Florida State’s secondary was one of the nation’s best in 2022 leading the way to help FSU rank fourth in the FBS allowing 165.4 yards per game to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Hogs+ Announces Three-Part Documentary Series Celebrating 100 Seasons of Arkansas Men’s Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In celebration of the 100th season of Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball, Hogs+ today announced a feature documentary that will tell the complete story of the program’s century-long tradition. With a total run time of 80 minutes, the documentary spans the earliest days of the...
