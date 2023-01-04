Read full article on original website
The right has already won the House speakership election
No matter how they resolve Tuesday's vote choosing the next speaker of the House, Republicans appear poised to double down on the hard-edged politics that most swing state voters rejected in last November's midterm election.
AOC floats 'coalition government' after McCarthy fails to win House speaker vote
Progressive New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said a "coalition government" is one option Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., must consider if he can't win enough votes to be House speaker.
Rep-elects erroneously share press releases saying they were sworn in hours after failed House Speaker votes
Rep.-elect George Santos, among others, erroneously claimed they were sworn into Congress on Tuesday, despite the House of Representatives not holding such ceremonies.
Democrat Mary Peltola doubts results of GOP's House speaker battle: 'I’m never getting sworn in am I?'
Mary Peltola, Alaska's at-large Congression District rep-elect, expressed doubt that her colleagues in the House of Representatives will agree on a new speaker anytime soon.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Pelosi mocked for wishing Americans a 'Happy Shwanza' during final speech as House Speaker: 'Shawarma?'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for accidentally saying, "Happy Shwanza" during remarks to Congress on Friday.
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
POLITICO
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.
DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Here are the six remaining holdouts preventing Kevin McCarthy from becoming House speaker
Just six remaining Republican members-elect are still opposing Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., candidacy to be the next House speaker.
AOC says Democrats are 'open' to deal with McCarthy. Jeffries says Dems won't save GOP 'from their dysfunction.'
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters Tuesday night that he will not drop his bid to become House speaker, despite failing to win the gavel in three rounds of voting on Tuesday, the chaotic first day of the 218th Congress. McCarthy needs 218 votes to win the speakership, and with the GOP holding a 222-212 majority, he can lose four Republicans. A core group of 19 hard-right Republicans, most of them aligned with former President Donald Trump, voted against him in all three rounds. McCarthy said he spoke with Trump on Tuesday and still had his backing for House...
WGAL
Impasse continues in election of next US House speaker
WASHINGTON — The impasse in choosing the next speaker of the U.S. House shows no sign of ending. Susquehanna Valley Congressman Scott Perry (R-10) is among those leading the charge against Kevin McCarthy. Perry and members of the conservative Freedom Caucus showed no signs of backing down after six...
CNBC
GOP leader McCarthy elected House Speaker on 15th vote in historic run
This was CNBC's live blog covering Friday's and Saturday's historic votes to elect a new U.S. House Speaker. The U.S. House of Representatives elected GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker in a dramatic 15th vote early Saturday, after a contentious four days and 14 failed ballots — the longest the chamber has gone leaderless in a century.
Kevin McCarthy’s Predicament Is a Warning
Kevin McCarthy’s humiliation, and that of Donald Trump alongside him, offers a tall draft of schadenfreude. At the end of that, though, the nation is left with an empty glass and a bitter taste. For many reasons, McCarthy is unfit for the speakership: He undermined the 2020 election, he...
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes mainstream
From the moment she was sworn into Congress in 2021, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) represented a seismic shift rightward for a party already pulling inexorably in that direction under then-outgoing President Donald Trump. A committed conspiracy adherent whose political capital was tied to extremist antics rather than legislative prowess, Taylor Greene spent much of her first term in office garnering headlines for a host of stunts and statements, even as she was ignominiously removed from her congressional committee assignments for the very same. After handily winning re-election in 2022, Taylor Greene seemed in a prime position to forge ahead on...
Sotomayor Discusses ‘Despair’ Over Post-Roe SCOTUS, as FDA Changes Abortion Pill Rule She Once Called ‘Irrational’
In a talk Wednesday night, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor told law professors she felt “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” about the Court’s June 2022 term. Though the justice did not mention the Dobbs ruling, her dissent thereto, or the leaked decision by name, many understood her comments to reflect directly on her feelings about the Court’s landmark ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
