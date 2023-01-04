ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
AOC says Democrats are 'open' to deal with McCarthy. Jeffries says Dems won't save GOP 'from their dysfunction.'

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters Tuesday night that he will not drop his bid to become House speaker, despite failing to win the gavel in three rounds of voting on Tuesday, the chaotic first day of the 218th Congress. McCarthy needs 218 votes to win the speakership, and with the GOP holding a 222-212 majority, he can lose four Republicans. A core group of 19 hard-right Republicans, most of them aligned with former President Donald Trump, voted against him in all three rounds. McCarthy said he spoke with Trump on Tuesday and still had his backing for House...
Impasse continues in election of next US House speaker

WASHINGTON — The impasse in choosing the next speaker of the U.S. House shows no sign of ending. Susquehanna Valley Congressman Scott Perry (R-10) is among those leading the charge against Kevin McCarthy. Perry and members of the conservative Freedom Caucus showed no signs of backing down after six...
GOP leader McCarthy elected House Speaker on 15th vote in historic run

This was CNBC's live blog covering Friday's and Saturday's historic votes to elect a new U.S. House Speaker. The U.S. House of Representatives elected GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker in a dramatic 15th vote early Saturday, after a contentious four days and 14 failed ballots — the longest the chamber has gone leaderless in a century.
Kevin McCarthy’s Predicament Is a Warning

Kevin McCarthy’s humiliation, and that of Donald Trump alongside him, offers a tall draft of schadenfreude. At the end of that, though, the nation is left with an empty glass and a bitter taste. For many reasons, McCarthy is unfit for the speakership: He undermined the 2020 election, he...
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes mainstream

From the moment she was sworn into Congress in 2021, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) represented a seismic shift rightward for a party already pulling inexorably in that direction under then-outgoing President Donald Trump. A committed conspiracy adherent whose political capital was tied to extremist antics rather than legislative prowess, Taylor Greene spent much of her first term in office garnering headlines for a host of stunts and statements, even as she was ignominiously removed from her congressional committee assignments for the very same.  After handily winning re-election in 2022, Taylor Greene seemed in a prime position to forge ahead on...
Sotomayor Discusses ‘Despair’ Over Post-Roe SCOTUS, as FDA Changes Abortion Pill Rule She Once Called ‘Irrational’

In a talk Wednesday night, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor told law professors she felt “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” about the Court’s June 2022 term. Though the justice did not mention the Dobbs ruling, her dissent thereto, or the leaked decision by name, many understood her comments to reflect directly on her feelings about the Court’s landmark ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
