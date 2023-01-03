Denise Fuller, of Dawson, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Fairview U of MN Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 64. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Dawson Covenant Church, rural Dawson. Pastor Terry White will officiate and interment will be in the church cemetery.

DAWSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO