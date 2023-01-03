Read full article on original website
Related
kdmanews.com
Louis Roden
Louis Roden, age 88, of Granite Falls, MN, passed away January 3, 2023 at Granite Falls Care Center in Granite Falls, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass Service will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Granite Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church.
kdmanews.com
Shirley Alford
Shirley Genevieve (Johnson) Alford passed away January 2, 2023 at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo at the age of 89. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 6, 2023 at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Granite Falls.
kdmanews.com
Denise Fuller
Denise Fuller, of Dawson, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Fairview U of MN Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 64. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Dawson Covenant Church, rural Dawson. Pastor Terry White will officiate and interment will be in the church cemetery.
Comments / 0