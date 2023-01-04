ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Warren J Grove obituary 1931~2023

Warren J Grove, 91, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. He was born on August 18, 1931 in Chambersburg, a son to the late Roy E. and Ruth C. (Hull) Grove. Warren worked as an assembly line worker for...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Mary Ellen Bower obituary 1934~2023

Mary Ellen Bower, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Brookview Healthcare Center. Born October 22, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Ruth Statler Crawford. Her beloved husband, James E. “Jay” Bower, preceded her in death on October 1, 1998.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Troy L Banks obituary 1972~2023

Troy L Banks, 50, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born December 4, 1972 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Donald Martin Jr. and Roxanne Sheila Amsley Banks. Troy attended the James Buchanan High School and later earned in GED. Troy enjoyed working...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023

Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023

Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Martha B Kulkusky obituary 1924~2023

Ms. Martha B Kulkusky, 98, a resident of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the nursing home. Born July 27, 1924 in Haddock, PA she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Bobeck) Kulkusky. She and her first husband, Andrew Greybush, were married...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Ralph D Carey obituary 1939~2023

Ralph D Carey, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born in August 21, 1939 in Bendersville, to the late John F. and Rosie (Warrenfeltz) Carey. Ralph was a Veteran of the US Army. Ralph was employed as an equipment...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Dolly V Mickley obituary 1933~2023

Dolly V Mickley, age 89 of Fairfield, passed away January 4, 2023 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born January 5, 1933 in New Chester, PA to the late Merl F. and Lillian G. (Rohrback) Phillips. Dolly was the widow of John C. Mickley, Sr. who passed away in 2016. A...
FAIRFIELD, PA
Debra Lynn Crawford obituary 1955~2023

Debra Lynn Crawford, 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 1, 2023, peacefully at home. She was born on August 8, 1955, in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to Eugene and Verlo (Heller) Shupp. Debra spent the majority of her life loving and worrying about others, consistently pushing to be the best...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Ralph K Baker obituary 1930~2023

Mr. Ralph K Baker, 92, formerly of the Greencastle and Waynesboro areas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Born May 1, 1930 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wilbur A. and Florence (Deihl) Baker. Mr. Baker served in the United States Army...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023

Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Lambert Lee Clippinger obituary 1934~2022

Lambert Lee Clippinger, age 88, formerly of Breezewood, PA, passed away at the long-term care unit at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg PA on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. Lambert was born on June 26th, 1934, in Wells Tannery, PA, the son of the late Eugene and Esther Wright...
BREEZEWOOD, PA
Mary Janet Spalding obituary 1932~2023

Mary Janet Spalding, age 90, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Monday, January 2, 2023. Born November 26, 1932, in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert Ellsworth and Mary Kuhn Kendle. Janet was the former proprietor of the Nearly New Shop. She...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Janice “Arlene” Kline obituary 1942~2023

Janice “Arlene” Kline (Burkett), 80, of Waynesboro, PA, entered her heavenly home on Sunday, January 1, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born April 1, 1942 in Tomstown, PA and was the daughter of the late Harry W. W. Burkett, Sr. and Helen M. (Monn) Burkett. She was the wife of the late Wayne K. Kline, Sr., whom she married July 7, 1968.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Tuesday A Garcia obituary 1973~2022

Tuesday A Garcia, 48, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 in her home. Born December 26, 1973 in North Adams, MA she was the daughter of the late Bob and Shirley Fleming. Tuesday touched the lives of so many people and will be fondly remembered by her...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

