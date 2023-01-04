ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warfordsburg, PA

thesportspage.blog

CD wrestlers win battle of unbeatens vs. Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG — A share of first place in the Mid Penn Commonwealth Division was at stake Thursday night in CASHS Field House, when Chambersburg hosted Central Dauphin in a wrestling match loaded with state-ranked wrestlers. The Rams made a few lineup moves that worked well, and CD also earned...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mary J Junkins obituary 1938~2023

Mrs. Mary J Junkins (Nunemaker), 84, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 2, 1938 in Mont Alto, PA, she was the daughter of the late Oscar “Flick” and Ardella (Strayer) Nunemaker. She attended Quincy High School. In her early...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

SU receives national acclaim after being selected as PSAC’s award winner

Shippensburg University has been selected as one of 22 finalists for the 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Award of Excellence. The announcement was made Wednesday by the association. Shippensburg University was recognized for its Raiders Leadership, Emergence, and Development (Raiders L.E.A.D) program. The program was co-founded by...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023

Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
GREENCASTLE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Alice Heefner to Scott Ramsey, White Church Road, Greene Township, $147,000. Glenda Fry Smith Revocable Trust Agreement to Jeffrey Debo, Moonlight Drive, Greencastle and Antrim Township,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mary Ellen Bower obituary 1934~2023

Mary Ellen Bower, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Brookview Healthcare Center. Born October 22, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Ruth Statler Crawford. Her beloved husband, James E. “Jay” Bower, preceded her in death on October 1, 1998.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Police incident reported in Adams County

This story has been updated to correct the location provided by police. Police are asking the public to avoid a portion of Route 94 in Hamilton Township, Adams County as of 8 p.m. Thursday, due to an active investigation. State police spokeswoman Tpr. Megan Frazer said police are in the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Helen Marie Godfrey obituary 1933~2023

Helen Marie Godfrey, age 89, of Newburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Green Ridge Village of Newville. She was born September 17, 1933 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late William H. and Aileen E. (Davis) Irwin. Helen graduated from La Plata Catholic Church School in...
NEWBURG, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens at Allegheny Tunnel

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened in Somerset County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on Thursday that the westbound lanes of the PA Turnpike were shut down at the Allegheny Tunnel for emergency road work. The...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

