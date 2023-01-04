Read full article on original website
Related
High School Sports: Southern Huntington defeats Forbes Road
Southern Huntington defeated Forbes Road in a basketball matchup, 79 – 15. Katie Hess led Forbes Road with 7 points and Caileigh Clark had 19 for Southern Huntington. They shot the lights out and made 16 three-point field goals. In the junior varsity matchup, Southern Huntingdon defeated Forbes Road...
SU Women’s Basketball dominates East Stroudsburg
The Shippensburg University women’s basketball team improved to 10-2 overall as it took down East Stroudsburg, 71-44, in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division opener Wednesday night at Heiges Field House. How it happened. Shippensburg (10-2, 5-1 PSAC) controlled the tempo in all four quarters, holding East...
thesportspage.blog
CD wrestlers win battle of unbeatens vs. Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG — A share of first place in the Mid Penn Commonwealth Division was at stake Thursday night in CASHS Field House, when Chambersburg hosted Central Dauphin in a wrestling match loaded with state-ranked wrestlers. The Rams made a few lineup moves that worked well, and CD also earned...
Mary J Junkins obituary 1938~2023
Mrs. Mary J Junkins (Nunemaker), 84, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 2, 1938 in Mont Alto, PA, she was the daughter of the late Oscar “Flick” and Ardella (Strayer) Nunemaker. She attended Quincy High School. In her early...
SU receives national acclaim after being selected as PSAC’s award winner
Shippensburg University has been selected as one of 22 finalists for the 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Award of Excellence. The announcement was made Wednesday by the association. Shippensburg University was recognized for its Raiders Leadership, Emergence, and Development (Raiders L.E.A.D) program. The program was co-founded by...
WGAL
I-81 exit ramp shut down because of crash in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — An exit ramp on I-81 in Franklin County is shut down. A crash shut down the I-81 westbound exit ramp to Wayne Avenue just south of Chambersburg.
Phyllis Comley Goshorn Albright 1926~2023
Phyllis Comley Goshorn Albright, 96, of Shippensburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 4, 2023, at the Shook Home, Chambersburg. She is rejoicing and celebrating!. She was born on March 6, 1926, in Huntington, PA, the daughter of the late James and Grace (Rohland) Comley. She...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
WGAL
Overturned tractor-trailer on I-81 at Route 581 in Cumberland County cleared
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash caused problems on a busy stretch of I-81 Friday morning in Cumberland County. The truck overturned in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Route 581 in Hampden Township. Crews cleared the scene around 7:40 a.m. and traffic is returning to normal. It's...
Maryland Man Captured By PA State Police Fleeing Hit-Run In Chambersburg: Authorities
A Maryland man struck a pedestrian and fled in Chambersburg on Wednesday, Jan. 4, authorities say. Edio Estuardo-Melendrez of Hagerstown, was arrested fleeing the scene at the intersection of S. Second and E. Mckinley streets around 9:20 p.m. by Pennsylvania state police, according to the Chambersburg police department. The pedestrian...
WGAL
Police investigation in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023
Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Alice Heefner to Scott Ramsey, White Church Road, Greene Township, $147,000. Glenda Fry Smith Revocable Trust Agreement to Jeffrey Debo, Moonlight Drive, Greencastle and Antrim Township,...
The First Adams County baby of 2023 has arrived
Wellspan Health has reported that the first baby born in Adams County in 2023 is Sutton Baker, weighing in at 6 pounds 14.3 ounces, and 19.25 inches in length. The birth was yesterday at 11:14 a.m. Sutton is the second daughter of Haley and Clinton Baker of New Oxford. “We’re...
Mary Ellen Bower obituary 1934~2023
Mary Ellen Bower, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Brookview Healthcare Center. Born October 22, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Ruth Statler Crawford. Her beloved husband, James E. “Jay” Bower, preceded her in death on October 1, 1998.
Police incident reported in Adams County
This story has been updated to correct the location provided by police. Police are asking the public to avoid a portion of Route 94 in Hamilton Township, Adams County as of 8 p.m. Thursday, due to an active investigation. State police spokeswoman Tpr. Megan Frazer said police are in the...
WGAL
Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
Jack Dwane Kennedy obituary 1940~2023
Jack Dwane Kennedy, 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Wellspan York Hospital. He had resided at the Shook Home in Chambersburg for the past two years. Born July 31, 1940 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Jack C. and Janet Mowen Kennedy.
Helen Marie Godfrey obituary 1933~2023
Helen Marie Godfrey, age 89, of Newburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Green Ridge Village of Newville. She was born September 17, 1933 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late William H. and Aileen E. (Davis) Irwin. Helen graduated from La Plata Catholic Church School in...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens at Allegheny Tunnel
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened in Somerset County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on Thursday that the westbound lanes of the PA Turnpike were shut down at the Allegheny Tunnel for emergency road work. The...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0